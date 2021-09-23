Panther tennis competes – GREAT BEND TRIBUNE





MCPHERSON Great Bend’s No. 2 doubles Tania Molina/Sahara Rhiza (1-3) defeated their teammates Samantha Mayers/Taylor Lashley, 8-7 (7-5) in the consolation round on Tuesday’s McPherson Doug Gayer Tennis Classic. Liberal’sLanee Harp/Shiva Jilka defeated Molina/Rziha 8-6 for 13th place. Garden City’s Alivia Palmer defeated Great Bend’s No. 1 singles Laura Daniel 8-1 for 13th place. PantherKaylin Wahlmeier (1-3) finished 15th with an 8-1 win over Hays High’s Allyson Werth.. Rachel Davis of Gardner-Edgerton defeated Riggs Kuhn of McPherson 8-6 in singles. Tess Daily/Iliana Armbrust of Salina South defeated Sage Riggs/Sydney Nanninga of Garden City 8-7 (7-3) for the doubles title. McPherson (55) captured the team title and Goddard Eisenhower (47) came in second. MCPHERSON GAYER TOURNAMENT

TEAM SCORES1McPherson 55;2Goddard Eisenhower 47;3Salina South 43;4Hutchinson High 41;5Garden City 38;6Liberal 21;7Hays High 16;8Great Bend 10 SINGLES 1 Rachel Davis, GE def. Riggs Kuhn, Mc, 8-6 3Gracie Foster, Hutchinson def. Sydney Achilles, MC, 8-3 5Alana Ewertt, GE def. Laura Brokes, SS, 8-5 7Brooke Ptacek, GC def. Morgan Short, Hays, 8-6 9Darby Benson, Hutchinson Beats Katie Classen, L, 8-1 11Emma Shulde, SS Defeats Jaciana Rivera, L, Standard 13Alivia Palmer, GCdef.Laura Daniel, GB, 8-1 15Kaylin Wahlmeier, GB def. Allyson Werth, Hays, 8-1 Ptacek beats Daniel, 8-0; Riveradef. Daniel, 8-1; Daniel defeats. Werth, 8-3; Foster beats Wahlmeier, 8-0; Klassen defeats Wahlmeier, 8-1; Palmer beats Wahlmeier, 8-4 DOUBLE GAME 1 Tess Daily/Iliana Armbrust, SS def. Sage Riggs/Sydney Nanninga, GC, 8-7 (7-3); 3Patty Huerta/Perrin Schneider, Mc def. Taylor Berger/Maddie Dobson, Mc, 8-0 5Tia Hines/Libby Jackson, defeats Hutchinson. McKenizie Henry/McKenna Jilka, GE, 8-5 7Brook Baird/Riley Weber, SS def. Payton Tull/Chloe Powell, GC, 8-1 9Leila Kral/Leah Wilkinson, GE def. Lauren Davis/Makenzie Suppes, Hutchinson, 8-4 11Aracely Jurado/Lesley Hernandez, L def. Tomorrow Berry/Ava Neil, Hays, 8-2 13Lanee Harp/Shiva Jilka, L beats Tania Molina/Sahara Rziha, GB, 8-6 Daily/Armbrust beats Molina/Rhiza, 8-0;Davis/Suppes beats Molina/Rhiza, 8-1;Molina/Rhizadef. Samantha Mayers/Taylor Lashley, GB, 8-7 (7-5); Berger/Dobson def. Mayers/Lashley, GB, 8-0; Berry/Neil def. Mayers/Lashley, 8-4

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbtribune.com/sports/local_sports/panther-tennis-competes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos