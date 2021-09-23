UMaine women’s ice hockey coach says this year’s roster is the deepest team in 9 years

The University of Maine ice hockey team has made it to the Hockey East semifinals each of the past two seasons, after moving on with road wins in the quarterfinals.

Head coach Richard Reichanbach said this is the best team he has had at UMaine and that the group can do a lot of damage in the competition.

Insisted on a Hockey East Championship. We have a great leadership, he said.

The team is gearing up for the season opening at Quinnipiac on Friday and Saturday after going 8-9-1 during the shortened season last year and never playing a home game due to pandemic restrictions.

Reichenbach acknowledged that defending four-time champion Northeastern will be the favorite, but he said everything else is pretty wide open.

In addition to being a physically strong team, the team is diverse with players from seven different countries.

It’s a lot of fun. You get to hear different stories about what life is like in their country. I think our diversity makes us even more connected, said Taylor Leech, a fifth-year senior defender from Bowdoinham and sophomore captain.

She added that everyone brings a different play style and different fashion choices.

In addition to players from the United States and Canada, this year the team also has players from Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Hungary and Switzerland.

Two of the Europeans recently played in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships in Canada: the Swiss sophomore on the left Rahel Enzler and the Hungarian freshman on the right Mira Serely.

Leech believes this team has the potential to be the best she has played on during her five-year career.

It’s definitely a deeper team than we’ve had in the past and everyone is working super hard, Leech said.

Reichenbach said his team will have more scoring options this season and not have to rely on just one or two lines to do all the scoring.

The front-runner of the forwards is former US College Hockey Online All-Rookie team right-wing Ida Kuoppala, who was a third-team All-Hockey East Team and All-Rookie team two years ago.

The Finnish junior has scored 29 goals in just 51 games and assisted 19. She led the team last season with 10 goals and five assists in 16 games.

She starts the season on a par with senior center Ali Beltz, who has 10 goals and 24 assists in her last two seasons (55 games), and Dartmouth College transfer Jen Costa.

Enzler, the team’s second-leading scorer last season with three goals and six assists in 17 games, and Serely will flank junior Morgan Trimper (3 assists in 18 games) from Bangor on the second line.

Reichenbach said Trimper may be the best conditioned athlete I’ve ever coached.

Reichenbach expects an offensive production from his third row juniors Ally Johnson (2 goals, 2 assists) and Celine Tedenby (2 & 4) along with fast freshman Alyssa Wruble. Versatile graduate student Maddie Giordano, who leads the team in career games played with 105 five more than Leech, will also see service on the third line.

Juniors Ally Trimper, Morgan’s twin sister and converted defender Amalie Andersen (2 assists) will be on the fourth line with sophomore Morgan Sadler, who scored twice a year ago. Katelyn Arman, a sophomore, will also be in the fourth-line mix.

Liga Miljone, who has 31 points in the past two seasons, will miss the season due to a series of concussions.

The backbone of the team is graduate student Loryn Porter, who was a finalist for National Goalkeeper of the Year last season when she scored a very impressive 1.49 goals against average and a save rate of 0.954.

Reichenbach considers Porter and Northeasterns Aerin Frankel the two best goalkeepers in the league.

With Loryn behind it, we can be more aggressive, Reichenbach said.

The Defense Corps has a nice mix of point producers and reliable defenders.

Smooth-skating Elise Morphy emerged as one of the best freshman defenders in the league. She will be paired with senior Ida Press, who has scored eight goals in the past two seasons. Morphy had 1 & 5 last year and Press had 1 & 4.

Leech, who has 17 points (2 and 15) for the past two years, and 6-foot junior Nicole Pateman will be a tandem that is strong, aggressive and very good defensively, Reichenbach said.

Junior Ella MacLean (0 & 3) and sophomore Kennedy Little will be the third tandem with sophomore Olivia King, who played at Old Town High School and scored a goal last year, also pictured. Freshmen Courtney Colarullo and Bailey Oakes will be capable substitutes who will improve with experience.

Jorden Mattison and Anna LaRose will be Porter’s backups.

