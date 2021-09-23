Home comfort for Hong Kong athletes

Hong Kong’s Lui Lai-yiu will compete in a 100m hurdles heat at the 14th National Games at Xi’an Olympic Sports Center on Tuesday. Lui was unable to continue, but said she was still excited to represent the Special Administrative Region on the showpiece. WEI XIAOHAO /CHINA DAILY



Delegation enjoys the spirit of camaraderie at National Games, while top-level competition fuels SAR’s athletic ambitions

Enjoying the warm hospitality and elite-level competition, Hong Kong’s athletes and officials say they immediately feel “at home” at the ongoing National Games in Shaanxi province.

“I really enjoy participating in the National Games because we feel at home here again,” said Cheng King-leung, the acting director of the Hong Kong delegation.

“When we participate in international tournaments, fans probably don’t notice or know us when the athletes from Hong Kong walk into the stadium.

“But just look at the opening ceremony of the 14th National Games, all the spectators in Xi’an cheered us as the Hong Kong delegation entered the stadium.”

Sports climber Au Chi-fung, the flag bearer of the Hong Kong delegation at the opening ceremony, is one of those HK athletes who are deeply impressed by the passion of the spectators in Xi’an.

“I heard deafening cheers as I entered the stadium during the opening ceremony. I was so excited. When I heard them cheer for us, I just wanted to wave our flag faster to answer them, but actually the flag is really heavy,” he said. Au to China Daily.

“I felt the warm atmosphere in the stadium. The spectators in different sections cheered for us, increasing the volume as soon as we got close to them. Our Hong Kong athletes made them wave back and communicate with them.”

This is Hong Kong’s seventh appearance at the National Games since its debut in 1997. This year, the HK delegation has 169 athletes competing in 18 sports, and in their own judgment, the experience proves to be mutually beneficial.

“People in Hong Kong love many sports stars from mainland China. It’s not just about their athletic performance. More importantly, the stories of their commitment and persistence to win are very encouraging,” Leung told Nanfang Metropolis Daily.

“For example, the young Olympic diving champion Quan Hongchan is now very famous in Hong Kong, because it has been a long time since we have seen a diver with such talent. Moreover, sprinter Su Bingtian gave all Chinese enormous inspiration and also the Asian (100m) record renewed.

“I also noticed the news that Hong Kong table tennis team players were excited to shake hands with Olympic champion Liu Shiwen during the National Games. They are so happy to have the opportunity to interact and learn from the Guangdong squad .

“I think it’s a good thing that people are discovering more about our athletes from Hong Kong. I know that some of our athletes have been very active in mainland China. In addition to their achievements on the playing field, they have many other shining traits, such as their spirit of fighting against the odds, which can inspire the next generation in China.”

Level up

Many athletes in the Hong Kong delegation are amateurs who have daily jobs. Winning medals is therefore often an unrealistic goal, but the opportunity to participate in the National Games remains dear to them.

Kong Chun-ki, a gym teacher from Hong Kong, made her debut at the Games in Xi’an, competing in the women’s 100m sprint, where she failed to advance from the qualifying round.

“This is my first National Games and it’s a dream come true for me to compete with the best sprinters in the country,” Kong said.

“We are not that competitive compared to our opponents. But we are so excited to attend such a high-level event. Being able to participate in the National Games is the most important thing for us.”

Another sprinter from Hong Kong, Lee Hau-yi, agreed.

“Our rivals are all very competitive, and they’re a step ahead of us. For me, it’s enough to find and maintain my pace on the track,” said Lee.

“I have only previously participated in the national youth championship in 2019, so I would really like to have more opportunities in the future to participate in more high-level tournaments such as the National Games. That way I can level up.”

In addition to the obvious athletic benefits, the Games are also culturally enriching, according to Hong Kong’s chief of delegation, Cheng.

“Due to the pandemic, it is not easy for Hong Kong athletes to compete with top athletes across the country. So this sense of reunion is great,” Cheng told Xinhua.

“I always tell the young athletes in Hong Kong to travel to other provinces and cities in mainland China. I know they watch a lot of reality shows from mainland China now, but they need to really feel the development of our country. communication would give them an even greater sense of pride to be Chinese.”

The provinces of Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong will jointly host the 15th National Games in 2025, which Cheng sees as a huge boost for the Greater Bay Area.

“I am very happy to know that we will organize the next National Games together. This year, the National Games will be held in Shaanxi Province, the first station of the Belt and Road Initiative. Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao are like the southern gate of our nation,” Cheng added.

“The Greater Bay Area is full of opportunities. The next National Games will only unite us more and also stimulate the development of the Greater Bay Area. I think it is a gift that the nation gives us.

“The organizational work at these National Games in Shaanxi was also of an extremely high level, the same level as an international tournament actually. So there is a lot to learn here for us.”