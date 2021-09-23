Sports
Kyle Hendricks improves, but Twins beat Cubs behind Max Kepler’s big day
There is only one thing that starter was left with Kyle Hendriks of a solid performance in his final start at Wrigley Field. His name was Max Kepler.
The right fielder for Twins was tough on Hendricks’ side in the Cubs’ 5-4 loss to Minnesota and went 3-for-3 with a couple of undoubted homeruns and a double. He was responsible for four of Minnesotas five runs.
Kepler got the Twins going early when he launched a long homer to Hendricks after falling behind in the count, giving Minnesota an early 2-0 lead.
After the two-run shot in the first inning, the Cubs righthander started getting himself into a groove. He retired the next nine batters and looked like the ace of the teams. But with one out in the fourth inning, Kepler inflicted more damage.
After going 3-2, Kepler hit his second homerun of the game to give the Twins a 3-2 lead. It was the 31st homer Hendricks has allowed this season, which is a career high and fifth in the MLB.
He just put a good spin on it tonight, Hendricks said. It was either I was running behind or I was being misdirected. Maybe he made one throw at him, an up-and-in fastball. Other than that, he just throws across the center of the plate.
Hendricks was able to throw around the Twins lineup without incident before Kepler became a plague again. He nearly hit his third homer of the evening in the sixth inning, but the ball hit the top of the wall for a double.
That was kind of the target that came in, Hendricks said. Really make sure we’re established and gone. Came back to the zone with a certain angle. … Made a lot more good pitches. I still didn’t put out as much as I needed to, but at least I went in with the aim of getting my heating on both sides.
A mistake by Matt Duffy allowed Kepler to score from second base to give Minnesota a 4-2 lead.
Hendricks left the game after 5 innings. Although he didn’t finish the sixth inning, he had a better game than his last line would suggest. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits. He struckout and allowed no walk.
Chirinos leaves with oblique injury
catcher Robinson chirinos was removed from Wednesday’s game with a left oblique injury. During his at bat in the seventh inning, Chirinos committed an error on a pitch. But when he was done with his swing, he reached to his left, which led to a visit from the manager David Ross and head athletic trainer PJ Mainville.
After a short discussion, Chirinos came out of the game. Outfielder Nick Martinic ended the at bat and Austin Rominea took over behind the plate. Chirinos was a stabilizing force for the Cubs after the team went through a revolving door at catcher behind Willson Contreras. The team has deployed six reserve catchers this season.
I think the check swing before, on the penultimate pitch before I went out, [it] looked like he was doing something, Ross said after the game. Watching the next throw, it looked like it was grabbing again. He was there sniffing. …May sound like some kind of oblique tension, but know more [Thursday].
