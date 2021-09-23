Burger 25 Shore Conference Football Games of the Week





Welcome to the 2021 edition of the Shore Sports Network’s best plays, highlighting the most dazzling and exciting moments from Shore Conference football action, brought to you by Burger 25 in Toms River. If you’ve never been to Burger 25, what are you waiting for? Seriously, it’s worth the trip wherever you live on the Jersey Shore. This week we take a look at the top clips from week 3. We can’t film every game at once, so if you have a great clip on Hudl, YouTube, Vimeo or another service where it can be embedded, or if you have the raw video file, please send feel free to send me a link at [email protected] or tweet it to me @Bob_Badders. Now let’s take a look at some of Week 3’s best plays. Burger 25 football games of the week Keyport’s George Mitchell & DJ Thomson Keyport is on fire to start the season, improving to 3-0 with a 45-26 win over Point Beach. One of the touchdowns was this game where Mitchell scrambles to the right and gives a pass for Thomson, who goes over the Point Beach defenders and lands with a little Toe Drag Swag for six. Alex Dille of Manalapan A kick-off rolls to the 1-yard line, but Manalapan’s Alex Dille picks it up and races 99 yards for the touchdown to give the Braves the lead en route to a 31-20 win over Holmdel. Marlboro’s Harvey Levitt & AJ Schwartz Marlboro is 2-0 for the first time since 1999 after a 32-13 win over Neptunus in Week 3. In this play from the 4-yard line, Schwartz clambers to the left and fires a pass that is deflected by a defender of Neptunus. but Levitt is able to correct the deflection for the touchdown. Colts Neck’s Tommy Fallon Colts Neck senior quarterback Tommy Fallon had a career day on the ground with 218 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just six carries in a 33-0 win over Matawan. It all started here with a score of 69 meters. Kyree Drake of Donovan Catholic Every time Kyree Drake gets the ball in his hands, he has a good chance of taking it to the house. This game is the perfect example as he takes a jet sweep 90 yards for a touchdown during the Griffins’ 34-13 win over Toms River North. Point Boro’s Connor Cilento Point Boro’s offense averages 39 points per game over the first three games, with multiple players contributing weekly. The Panthers defeated Asbury Park 42-14, and of their six touchdowns, this was the most impressive as Cilenton blasted his way through the AP defense for a lengthy touchdown run. The Most Horribly Haunted Places in New Jersey

