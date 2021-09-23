No. 9/10 Women’s Hockey Welcomes Fans Back to Pegula in Season Opening Series





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 9/10 Penn State women’s hockey team kicks off the 2021-22 season with a two-game nonconference series against St. Lawrence on home ice at the Pegula Ice Arena Thursday and Friday, September 23-24. FOLLOW THE ACTION

St. Lawrence (0-0-0) vs. No. 9/10 Penn State (0-0-0) Dates: Thursday September 23 | Friday September 24

Times: 7 p.m. | 7 p.m.

Place: Pegula Ice Arena

Tickets: TicketMaster B1G+ Stream ($): Game 1 |Game 2 Live stats: Games 1 & 2 Game Notes: Penn State Game Notes

Promotions: 2020-21 Championship Celebration and Post-Game Skate PARKING Parking for all Penn State Athletics non-football events requires a valid permit or payment of the applicable campus parking fee. Fans with a valid parking permit for Penn State University Park may park for free at non-football athletic events, in accordance with parking policies and transportation service access. For women’s hockey games, fans are asked to park in the Jordan East, Stadium West or Porter North grounds. Unlicensed fans are encouraged to prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile –https://psu.parkmobile.io/. For this Thursday and Friday NOTHING BUT (September 23-24) all parking is $5.50 through ParkMobile, including in-game purchases. Keep in mind that that prepayment for future games is available until 11:59 PM on the day prior to each event. Event day parking is $10 per vehicle and is cash only/can be purchased through the ParkMobile app. An additional parking option for evening games (after 4pm) and weekend games is the Shields lot on the corner of Curtain Rd. and University Dr. at a rate of $1 per hour. Parking on the East Deck is also available for most events for $1 per hour. See the 2021-22 Penn State Women’s Hockey Parking map for an additional visual aid. Parking for all non-football athletic events is administered by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visittransport.psu.eduor email [email protected] BANNER REVEAL AND POST GAME SKATE There will be a pregame ceremony Thursday night to celebrate the first-ever regular season CHA Championship of the Nittany Lions a season ago, with a banner being unveiled in the rafters of the Pegula Ice Arena. In addition, there will be an exclusive championship poster giveaway featuring the 2020-21 team’s autographs. On Friday night, it’s the long-awaited return of the postgame skate!. Fans will have the chance to skate with the team after the game. Rented skates are free with admission. THE MATCH This series marks the first non-conference action for the Nittany Lions since the 2019-20 season when the Nittany Lions played in New Hampshire on January 3-4, 2019. It will be the first meeting with the Saints since the 2016-17 season. Penn State is looking for its first win against St. Lawrence as SLU has an all-time series 6-0-0 record. PRESEASON ACCOLATES Penn State was picked to finish first in the 2021-22 CHA coaching poll released on September 16. The Nittany Lions received four of four possible votes for first place after winning their first CHA title in the regular season in 2020-21. Sophomore ahead Kiara Zanon was also named the Preseason Player of the Year and was named to the All-CHA Preseason Team along with teammates Josie Bothun , Natalie Heising , and Izzy Heminger . Most recently, the Nittany Lions received their first USCHO.com top 10 national preseason ranking at No. 9 overall. They cracked the top 10 as a program for the first time in 2020-21, reaching as high as no. 7 in last year’s polls. Get all the latest Penn State women’s ice hockey updates by following@PennStateWHKYon Twitter, “like” thePenn State Women’s Ice Hockey Pageon Facebook, and next@pennstatewhkyon Instagram.

