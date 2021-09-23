Pickleball Now Fully Legitimate As Sports’ First Major League Launches

Yesterday came the announcement of Major League Pickleball, a development that legitimizes a sport that has exploded in recent years. According to The Economist, Pickleball, a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong, is now the fastest growing sport in America.

Major League Pickleball (MLP) was officially launched on Tuesday with a ceremony in Dreamland Dripping Springs, Texas. MLP will see the top 32 professional pickleball players in the world (16 women and 16 men) compete in a livestreamed competition over four days in Dreamland, Nov. 5-8.

Eight teams of two will compete for the Pritchard Cup, named after Joel Pritchard, the man who founded the sport.

The best in the world in this sport are doing everything they can to get this competition going.

Major League Pickleball will be excellent for our sport, said professional pickleball player Irina Tereschenko.

MLP brings a new format, a team event that brings people together, and a Draft that I expect will be epic. I’m also very happy to see that the team owners are all pickleball fans and eager players who want to help grow the sport.

“Overall, I think this is going to be huge; I know I can’t wait for the first season to start, and that’s how many of my fellow pros feel.

The pickleball pros will compete in a competition similar to the Ryder Cup, with all players from each team receiving the same prize money, with the potential to win over $150,000. In addition to the cash payments, players will receive an equity stake in the league’s first season and an ownership stake in the future value of MLP.

From 2019 to 2020, there was a 21.3% increase in pickleball participants (according to the reports of the Sports and Fitness Industry Association), with accelerated growth continuing through 2020 and 2021, helped in part by the Covid-19 pandemic. With gyms closed and then reopened only with restrictions, people took to physical activity outside and pickleball equipment flew off store shelves.

Ben Johns, the world’s No. 1 professional men’s pickleball player is excited about the arrival of Major League Pickleball.

MLP is going to change the face of our sport,” he said.

“This innovative team format will bring new people into our sport, and what the MLP team is doing to build the brand will help raise awareness among the pros who are already playing the game at such an incredible level – fundamentally, that’s huge for the players.

“This is a career for many of us, and now we have a new, exciting platform to showcase who we are and what we do.

Like Starbucks, Microsoft and Nike, the sport was born in the Pacific Northwest. It started in Washington state, in 1965, when a group of fathers threw together wooden paddles, a badminton net and a perforated plastic ball to whip around in the driveway.

As for the name and meaning of the sport, there are competing theories and urban legends, with the best centering around a dog named Pickle. Legend has it that he kept taking the ball and running away with it.

"In the five years to the end of 2019, pickleball participation grew by more than 7%, while the overall activity level of Americans remained flat."

Trends like these indicate that this is a sport to really watch in 2022, 2023 and beyond.

