Gully cricket is a thing of the past: The Tribune India





NJ Ravi Chander GULLY cricket was an integral part of our cherished childhood, and we spent our spare time playing the game or reliving its glory. In the 1990s, I remember my sons and their mates, with about half a dozen, playing cricket in the vacant lots in Bengaluru. Stumps can be three lines drawn on a wall, a utility pole, school bags, or even rocks stacked on top of each other. Stones or footwear, spaced 6 feet apart, marked the crease and the last batsman played without a non-striker. But of course the owner of the willow was always allowed to bat first. The little toddlers have made their own weird rules – a first trial ball, one-pitch-one-hand catch, handing out a striker if a ball lands in a neighbor’s house, and giving the winning team the first trick in the next game . There was some room left to show the wicket as there was no draft of LBW. The umpires were from the batting team, and when it was their turn to bat, someone else would replace them. The rules changed depending on the space available and the number of players. But playing cricket in the alleys had its drawbacks. Neighbors became enraged and admonished the children every time the ball broke a tile or smashed into a window. The buzz in the street got on the nerves of the elderly, and the boys urged them to play in the maid. One of the residents even had the nerve to block the electricity pole, which was used as a stump, by parking his car bang in front of the door. My other half also had her hands full when angry neighbors approached her with complaints. Once, when my wife, out of desperation, agreed to replace a broken office window, the office manager shot back, “But can you replace the broken windshields on the cars?” That was the devastation wrought everywhere the little brats waved their willow trees, and the woman had no choice but to grin and carry it. Once, a mighty swell from my son’s bat sailed into an office space and crashed into a computer. Before the furious employees rushed out to vent their spleens, the boys did the disappearing act and reappeared after the office closed for the day. Such incidents are too numerous to mention! In the 1960s, when streets were devoid of traffic, we also surrendered to our trench cricket brand. We changed the rules to allow shots only in the ‘V’, and the batsman was expected to stand and deliver. Two superimposed ‘Dalda’ cans served as the wicket. As the ball crept in through “the gates” and rearranged the furniture, there was a clank of metal. When we switched to aggressive cricket with the edges of the road as the boundary and hit the ball into the neighboring houses, there was rarely a protest. We stormed into houses to retrieve the ball, but stepped cautiously when ferocious canines were inside. The game would stop when a strange vehicle or pedestrian crossed our paths. Blame it on the digital age; you rarely find kids indulging in trench cricket these days which is a bit disappointing.

