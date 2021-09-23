Can Cougar Nation Get More Hyped Or Is This It?





The past month has shown that just about everything has gone well for BYU Football. BYU Football has had a great month. Whether it’s setting the record for watching college football in Arizona, beating Utah, getting invited to the Big 12, or beating two ranked teams in the first three weeks, it’s an understatement to say Cougar fans are in heaven. With all that, though, the next question becomes: has BYU reached the top of the mountain yet? Is the hype train running at full throttle? Sure, a National Championship or even a College Football Playoff appearance would trump anything the Cougars have been through in the past month, but can it get any better? The answer is probably no. Given that BYU Football is currently ranked No. 15 in the AP poll, it’s unlikely they’ll move up more than two or three spots in any given week from now on. They’ve jumped 21 places in two weeks and are likely to get more national coverage than they will unless they break the Top 10. Sure, the excitement will increase as the rankings get higher (if it does), but if the euphoria of beating Utah or the invitation to the Big 12 wear off, will it match the excitement Cougar Nation is feeling right now? I do not think so. This could be it. And that’s okay. After all, we are currently living in a literal storybook where all the stars are perfectly aligned for BYU Football. So instead of looking for something more, something better or new, fans should enjoy this moment because from an excitement point of view it becomes very hard to top.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lawlessrepublic.com/2021/09/22/byu-football-can-cougar-nation-get-excited/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

