With Laver Cup coming to Boston, the decline of American men’s tennis is evident

The World team consists of just two American players: No. 19 Reilly Opelka and No. 22 John Isner. Opelka is the highest ranked American men’s player in the world, and arguably the best hope of breaking through the 18-year drought in the United States without a major men’s championship. Long-retired Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003.

McEnroe, now completely gray, replaced his fiery style with a sociable sense of humor, constantly has to defend and explain the decline of American tennis. He was one of the most popular players in the world, a standard for tennis in this country. He passed the baton to Agassi, Sampras, and Courier, and they prospered.

However, over the past two decades, there have been a handful of disappointments and good-but-not-good enough American players. Meanwhile, Serena and Venus Williams and Lindsay Davenport have thrived over the past two decades, Sloane Stephens had her share of success, and Coco Gauff is a rising star. But as for the men?

There’s a hierarchy of tennis in Europe, it’s a tradition, said McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam champion. It is higher on the totem pole. I think in the seventies and eighties when the sport exploded [in the United States], I think it had a cool factor. You need some kind of cool factor. We don’t do enough to promote our sport, we don’t make it affordable enough and it’s not enough in the schools.

The best American athletes rarely consider tennis a primary sport. They play football, basketball or baseball. Tennis is an afterthought unless it’s a big crowd and most of the American public is focused on Serenas’ quest to break the big record or Naomi Osaka’s emergence as the next big star or, most recently, the exciting series of 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez at the US Open.

None of those storylines feature American men. Only two American men Isner and Opelka were placed in Flushing Meadows and Isner was bounced on the first round. Unseeded Frances Tiafoe advanced to the fourth round, but he has been on tour for seven years.

McEnroe, 62, is still one of the main faces of American men’s tennis. His rivalry with Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg and Connors was legendary. His temper helped turn a polite, friendly sport in the 1950s and 1960s into a fashionable hobby in the 1980s. Everyone started playing tennis, picked up their wooden or graphite racket and hit handball backboards.

Borg was an example of cool, with his headband and slick style of play. The sport was popular, and then Sampras arrived and became the greatest American player of all time. Still, golf began to conquer the former tennis generation. Basketball and soccer had stars like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Brett Favre snare the next.

Tennis, meanwhile, lost its personality.

It’s a great sport, McEnroe said. It’s a sport you can do all your life. Those are some of the things we need to push. It is an alternative for children. You can play basketball and tennis. What happens when some of these great athletes play a few sports and then say, ‘Maybe I’ll go to tennis? If that happens, I think it’s good to win again.

One of the topics is promotion. Six of the top 10 players in the world are in Boston this weekend and few people really know about them. And with the Yankees coming to Fenway Park this weekend, and even undefeated BC hosting Missouri, there will be little buzz about the Laver Cup. That’s on the USTA and tennis in general.

I worked for ESPN for several years and I wish we would get more promotion there, said McEnroe. Their focus is clearly on what pays the bills. But you have to find a way to get in there. You have to keep pushing different ideas, whatever they may be.

McEnroe rightly pointed out that the current generation of elite players is getting older. Serena turns 40 on Sunday, Roger Federer turned 40 last month, Rafael Nadal is 35 and all three are showing signs of slowing down. No. 1 Novak Djokovic is by far the best player in the world, but he is 34.

Tennis has to sell its new generation, and for some reason it was much easier on the women’s side. The best emerging men’s players are not Americans and they lack the personality of their predecessors.

In the days when I played Connors and Borg, and then maybe you had Sampras and Agassi [American fans] was spoiled, McEnroe said. I don’t care what you do, but you should try everything. I think people got complacent, thought there was going to be another Sampras, but there isn’t. If so, it is a man from another country.

American tennis is primarily responsible for the demise of American men’s tennis and it may be another generation before a resurrection.

