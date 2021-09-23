Toronto Blue Jays loot Tampa Bay Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier in wake of scouting card drama

NS. PETERSBURG, Florida — So much for the water under the bridge.

Just a day after Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo downplayed the fact that Tampa Bay Rays midfielder Kevin Kiermaier picked up a scouting card that had fallen from Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband as “agua under the bridge,” fireworks erupted on Wednesday. .

In the eighth inning of the series finale, Toronto pitcher Ryan Borucki Kiermaier plopped down to open the frame. Words were exchanged and both dugouts quickly emptied. Though the two teams never got together, Borucki was ejected for his actions, prompting Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo and furious pitching coach Pete Walker to storm out of the dugout to argue as players ran onto the field. Walker was also thrown and there were no incidents between the players.

“Oh yeah, it was intentional,” Kiermaier said of Borucki, who hit him with his first pitch in the eighth in the Rays’ 7-1 post-season win.

“I almost went after me,” Kiermaier said. “I thought it was a weak move, to be honest. It’s over. It didn’t hurt, so I don’t care. Whatever. We move on. We got a series win and I hope we play those guys, really.”

When asked why he wants to play against Toronto again, Kiermaier replied: “The motivation is there. That’s all that needs to be said.”

Borucki, for his part, said he did not intentionally throw at Kiermaier.

“I wanted to go down and get away, as I was coming forward I felt the ball slip out of my hand and I missed up and in, and I hit it by accident,” Borucki said. “They may think they want them to be there in their dressing room, but it is what it is.”

Borucki was thrown by crew chief Joe West.

“I was like, I missed arm-side, like I miss arm-side a lot,” Borucki said. “I throw in all the time, and he said, ‘You just have to go.’ ‘

Ray’s second baseman Brandon Lowe called the hit “bush league sort of”, while manger Kevin Cash said he was disappointed.

Montoyo said Kiermaier was not hit intentionally, but insisted he didn’t want to use another pitcher in the one-sided game.

“Pete’s reaction told me all about it,” Montoyo said. “He missed. He hit him, but I understand what it looks like. I understood how the Rays got mad about it. That thing was on for two days.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Kiermaier expressed disbelief at the amount of negative attention the story had generated, calling it “hard to believe.”

Kiermaier was called out during the sixth inning of the Rays’ 6-4 win on Monday-evening and saw a strip of paper next to him after the game. He casually picked it up and returned it to the Tampa Bay dugout, where he handed it to Paul Hoover, the club’s field coordinator.

Kiermaier thought the map was his scout report.

“We’re making this way too complex,” Kiermaier said. “I saw a few words on it, just knowing it wasn’t mine, I haven’t looked at it, still haven’t looked at it. I don’t even know what the hell is on it.

“A few seconds later I realized it wasn’t ours and at that point I’m not giving it back,” Kiermaier added. “I’m not going to walk to the other dugout or look for another way. They can think what they want there, they are entitled to an opinion. I’m over it though.”

Cash apologized to Blue Jays management for Tuesday night’s game.

Kiermaier pointed out that his scouting card came out when he slid to second base during a recent game against Detroit and Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum tried to grab it. Kiermaier jokingly set his foot on it and said, “You can’t have it.”

When asked if he was doing something wrong, Kiermaier replied, “No.”

“It’s easy to sit here after you know it’s their card, I get that,” Kiermaier said. “At that point I was just running 360 feet plus [trying to score on an infield hit and throwing error] and I sit there and try to process the piece, thinking my scout report is on the ground, grab it, just walk back and try to get there on defense and catch my breath thinking it’s over and over.”

There were no incidents in Tuesday’s game due to the situation.

This report uses information from The Associated Press.