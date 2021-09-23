College Football Playoff Board Won’t Vote On Proposed 12 Team Layout Next Week

The College Football Playoff Board, which consists of 11 presidents and chancellors who have the authority to change the playoff, will not vote on a proposed 12-team format next week, bringing major changes to the current four-team field. be delayed. .

The board was originally scheduled to meet with the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick on Sept. 28 in Rosemont, Illinois — the members’ flights were booked. But after some of the commissioners raised numerous issues on a call last week and again at a meeting in Dallas on Wednesday, they chose to work through before making a recommendation to the presidents for approval.

The commissioners and Swarbrick are still meeting in the Chicago area next week, but the presidents and chancellors will now join them via Zoom for all or part of the meeting.

“I think we can keep them updated and they’ll decide when they’re ready to vote,” Swarbrick told ESPN on Wednesday. “It’s their decision in the end. We thought there were still some issues to address and it would be important for us to address them before making a recommendation or asking them to take action.”

The play-off enters the eighth season of a 12-year deal running through the 2025 season, and it’s still possible the format could change before the contract ends.

If that happened, ESPN would have initial rights to new games, but if ESPN refused to buy them, the CFP could take them to the open market. Sources have said a vast majority of commissioners want multiple television partners, but the only way for that to happen within the current contract is for ESPN to agree.

CFP Director Bill Hancock told ESPN on Wednesday that “there is no rush” to determine the next step.

“We have time, because if we want to change the format in 2024, we have a few months,” Hancock said. “If we want to change it in 2026, we’ve got a few years. There’s no set timeline. It’s up to the presidents to decide, but there’s no rush.”

The next scheduled meeting for the CFP’s board of directors is currently in January, when the presidents and chancellors meet annually for the national championship game.

Sources familiar with the discussions have said there is some interest in an eight-team model, but there is no unanimous support for it.

“The support for expansion is clear, which is great,” Swarbrick said when asked if the eight-team format was getting serious attention. “I think the focus will be on the issues surrounding the 12-team model.”

The hurdles haven’t changed: There are concerns about the academic calendar and the postseason during December’s final exams, along with concerns about the health of the student-athletes who may play 17 games — a small possibility, but still a scenario. The Rose Bowl’s demand to sell its own television rights and keep its game on Jan. 1 is a major sticking point. If the Rose Bowl hosts a semifinal or quarterfinal, the CFP would own the media rights.

Mike Aresco, commissioner of the American Athletic Conference, said his league is still “strong supporter” of the 12-team format.

“You still have a lot of problems to solve, and it takes some time,” Aresco said. “I hope we can get to 12 in the end. I think 12 is the right number because of the balance between the machines and the at-larges. It’s the one that has the best chance of satisfying the whole group, but that’s my personal opinion.”

The current pending proposal calls for the six highest-ranked conference champions to be included each year, plus the six highest-ranked other teams, as determined by the selection committee. No conference would automatically qualify and there would be no limit to the number of participants in a conference.

The four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded from one through four and each would receive a first-round bye, while teams of five through 12 would play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked team. Under the proposal, the quarter-finals and semi-finals would be played in bowl games. The championship game would remain on a neutral ground, as in the current format.

Speedbumps developed this summer in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas’ decisions to join the SEC, as Commissioner Greg Sankey was a member of the CFP’s four-member task force that ultimately concluded that the 12-team model was the best option.

The collegiate landscape has changed significantly since June, when the presidents and commissioners last met to discuss the 12-team format, which had gained more widespread support at the time.

“A 12-team division gives the top six conference champions access to the national championship playoff,” Sankey told ESPN in a recent interview. “It also gives entry to the six best remaining teams that are not conference champions.

“And while we may be looking forward to it in the long run and say that four can continue to work, for a healthy national sport, a national championship, I remain convinced that there is a lot of wisdom around the 12-team approach. I look forward to seeing others. formulating their own ideas and the discussion that will take place, but I have not been in a position to say, ‘Hey, this is when I think this change will happen, nor is this when this decision will be made.’ “