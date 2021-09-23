Fans were devastated after Simona Halep’s split





Darren Cahill and Simona Halep celebrate after the 2018 French Open final (Photo by Corinne Dubreui – Pool/Getty Images) Simona Halep has announced her split with Australian coach Darren Cahill after six years together. Halep and Cahill have been working together since 2015, with the Romanian star winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2018 French Open led by Cahill. ‘VERY SAD’: Tennis fans upset at Naomi Osaka’s announcement ‘hurts me a lot’: Roger Federer’s Sad Confession While Absent The Australian left her team at the end of that season to spend more time with his family, before reuniting with Halep for the 2019 WTA final. The 29-year-old also won the Wimbledon title in 2019. In her first three years with Cahill, Halep finished two seasons as the world No. 1 and also reached the final of the 2018 Australian Open. Simona Halep and Darren Cahill at the Western & Southern Open in 2018. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) “After six amazing years working together, Darren Cahill and I have decided it’s time to end our working relationship,” Halep wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the couple hugging after the 2018 French Open final. “Thank you D for everything, for making me a better tennis player and a better person.” Cahill replied, “Thank you Simo for letting me have an incredible ride with you on your journey. “I remember this photo above like it was yesterday and it’s just one of many great memories. “A great player, but above all a great person and friend. All the best, Simo.” Fans were stunned by the sad news after the Halep and Cahill partnership had been so successful. Halep, who was knocked out in the fourth round of the US Open by Elina Svitolina earlier this month, married Macedonian businessman Toni Luruc last week. Naomi Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells In the meantime, organizers have announced that Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next month’s rescheduled Indian Wells tournament in California. The 23-year-old Japanese star is a former Indian Wells champion and won the title in 2018 with a win over Daria Kasatkina. Osaka said earlier this month that she plans to retire from tennis indefinitely after a disrupted early exit from the US Open. Story continues “I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match,” Osaka said after her third-round defeat to Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez. “I think I’ll stop playing for a while.” Osaka, who dropped out of the top five of the latest world rankings, has been in the spotlight this year after withdrawing from the French Open and skipping Wimbledon due to mental health issues. Osaka said her problems were exacerbated by talking to the media after the games. Osaka had also made an early exit from Cincinnati last month, wiping out of the Tokyo Olympics in the early rounds in July. with agencies click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

