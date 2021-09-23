Derby County: Wayne Rooney pledges to stay despite club being run

Derby County is Wayne Rooney’s first job in football management

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has reiterated he will not walk away despite the Championship club being placed under administration.

Business advisory firm Quantuma took over the club on Wednesday, leading to an automatic deduction of 12 points.

When asked if he would have taken the job had he known about the financial problems, Rooney replied: “I doubt it.”

But he added: “I will fight for the club. I wouldn’t let the staff down. They need someone to lead them.”

The 35-year-old former attacker of Everton, Manchester United and England took charge after Phillip Cocu’s departure in November 2020 and was confirmed as permanent manager two months later.

The Rams secured their championship status on the last day of last season, winning two and four of their eight league games to date in 2021-22, despite being subject to a transfer embargo meaning Rooney could only recruit free agents.

He only learned that the club was run through television reports and said it was “disrespectful” that owner Mel Morris had not informed him personally.

“I haven’t spoken to Mel since August 9,” Rooney said. “He spoke to the players on Tuesday. I was in that (meeting) but nothing else. No phone call or message.”

“Mel doesn’t have to apologize, but as a manager I got questions from players and staff and I couldn’t answer them. I was a little hurt because of that. There is a way to go about things and be open and honest. didn’t happen, which is disappointing.”

But he continued: “I am committed to this football club. I grew up on a municipal estate in Liverpool and I know how hard life can be.

“I care about the players and the staff. What kind of person would I be if I walked away and put my feet up or went on vacation for a few weeks?”

The deduction of 12 points by the English Football League has the Rams . leave at the foot of the championship at minus two points, currently nine adrift, and they could be docked another nine due to costs over their accounting practices.

“If [the deduction] remains at 12 points, I think we can hold on,” said Rooney. “No team has ever done that and I challenged the players to make history.

“If it goes to 21 points it will be very difficult and we will probably play in League One next season.”

Derby still waiting to see if they broke spending rules between 2016 and 2018

Quantuma directors Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou are now in charge of the club and are seeking short-term funding to get through the next three months.

Derby, who leaves for Sheffield United on Saturday, has “tens of millions of pounds” in debt.

But Hosking said: “There is a significant level of interest in this club … we do not consider the obstacles we face insurmountable at this stage.”

While some layoffs will be needed, the administrators say it will not affect Rooney’s position or first-team roster.

“We need a manager to motivate the team. That has not been in our consideration at all,” Hosking added.

‘Positive dialogue with EFL’

The club filed a notice to appoint trustees last Friday, in what owner Mel Morris described as a “shattering” decision.

He has been in charge of the club since 2015, but has wanted to sell it since 2019, having invested and lost “more than 200 million”.

“We have a positive dialogue with the EFL,” confirmed Jackson, one of the other joint directors. “They want to see Derby County survive. We will contest our position, but there is a clear possibility there will be more deductions.

“There are no guarantees, but we are confident that we (Derby) will make it to the game list (this season).

“There is a very real chance to save this football club and find a credible third party to bring this club back to where it was before.”

Rooney has helped the club financially by, among other things, buying equipment to film training sessions.

But he rejected a suggestion that he could invest in the club, saying: “I am not that stupid. We will not be short of buyers for this club.”

He added: “I’m really confident we’ll get through this – and for the better. Sometimes in life you have to take a step back to move forward.”

‘Competition integrity comes first’

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch told BBC Sport it was “incredibly sad” to see Derby – one of the league’s founders – in their current position.

He confirmed that discussions with the administrators would continue on the possibility of further points deductions, saying: “The last thing we want is to lose a club out of the league. At the same time, we have to apply rules because the integrity of the league is Paramount.”

Birch said he had “respect and sympathy” for Morris “in the sense that he put 200 million of his own money into the club”.

He added: “What’s important is to understand why Mel felt he needed to inject that kind of funding and run the kind of model he’s been doing.

“It revolves around the irrational behavior of the presence of Premier League parachute clubs in the Championship and the disruptive effect of the funds they receive on the competition.”