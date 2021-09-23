Weekend cricket is serious business | Chennai News





Chennai: Two runs to win the last ball. A skinny 25-year-old pacer rushes in and cuts him short. The hefty 33-year-old batsman hits the run and runs for a single and the game ends in a close tie. Before long, 22 players in white are lining up for the usual pleasantries.

It is not an IPL match, but one of the countless semi-professional games played every weekend in Chennai and the suburbs, with the cricketers reliving childhood dreams or trying to imitate their favorite stars. During the week they are employees of IT companies or consultancies, musicians, students or even government employees.

While league cricket in Chennai attracts cricketers from all over the country, weekend cricket is a thriving ecosystem of activities spanning around 75 pitches, with hundreds of people traveling up to 100km to catch up. Even referees, earning only Rs 1,000 a day, travel long distances to indulge their passion; one is from Kalpakkam.

Their passion matching that of professionals, the number of such weekend cricketers has steadily increased. At least two matches per T20, 25-over or 30-over match are played per day on each pitch. Some organizers hold people over 50 on holidays. Games are largely on mats, international rules are followed, while the scoring is online and can be followed live.

Organizers will begin discussions on rates, schedules and matchups starting Monday morning. Playing on a city ground can cost a player up to Rs 650 while in the suburbs it costs half.

S Jagannathan, who hosts an IPL-style tournament for alumni of leading business schools on the CCA site in Sithalapakkam, thinks such games are money-making. Having a land can be lucrative, as many companies even book it on a lump-sum basis, the senior says.

While organizers can earn up to Rs 15,000 per month from any ground, each match helps players de-stress and boost their competitive juices. I travel 40km-50km to play on different terrains. Many people play for different reasons, but they are extremely passionate. For me, it helps to get to the next level, says Slizzy J Stott, a 28-year-old IT professional trying to play competitive cricket.

For many others, says writer and entrepreneur Vikram Mankal, 36, it is their first chance to play with a leather ball. People work their free time according to cricket schedules. Many practice in indoor nets during the week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/cricket-on-weekends-is-serious-business/articleshow/86427224.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos