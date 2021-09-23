ASU Football: Colorado Players to Watch





Colorado is coming off its first home loss loss in nearly a decade, a 30-0 blow to Boulder that embarrassed the Buffs. However, a few players get along well with a struggling Sun Devil squad. Here are three players who can put Colorado back on track against ASU. Senior linebacker Nate Landman Defense is the identity of this 2021 Colorado team and Nate Landman is the captain of it all. Landman leads all Colorado tackers through a landslide with 27, including five for loss. He also excels at coverage and is second on the team in pass breaks with two. The three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week is taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility and will most likely be an NFL draft next spring. Expect him to be plotted on the first level in an attempt to thwart the ASU attack. Junior Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon What do you say. Two defensive players appear in Players to Watch piece this week, the first time this has happened all season. For a team that has scored one touchdown in the last two games combined, there isn’t much choice. In reality, Mekhi Blackmon is a great player and teams are starting to figure it out. Last year, he had broken up an average of 1.2 times per game, finishing fifth in the conference. So far, quarterbacks have focused much less on him this season. He has one interception, two pass breakups and five tackles in the season. Only one of those tackles was solo, which is probably because receivers just can’t get the ball into his area. He should have little qualms with Sun Devil recipients who struggle to get divorced. Freshman Quarterback Brendon Lewis Colorado is in the middle of a transition at quarterback, with a lot of young talent. Brendon Lewis got the nod to be below center in 2021, and so far he’s held his own. Lewis has by no means shown complete control over the Colorado attack, but his skills mirror those of BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, who used his arm and legs to beat ASU last Saturday. He is second on the team with 93 yards rushing (139 for his -27 yard showing against Minnesota), and added a pitching score against Northern Colorado. ASU defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce will have to have a better game plan for a dual-threat quarterback in Lewis, more than he did for Hall.

