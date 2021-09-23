Justin Fields approaches the first Chicago Bears, NFL start with the same mindset: calm, cool. collected





Fields acknowledged that he was not always as imperturbable as he is now. “I wasn’t like that before,” said the 22-year-old. “I definitely learned from past experiences, previous first starts. I still remember my first start in high school. I was nervous as can be. Being more like this, just being stoic and balanced. I think that’s keeps my mind calm and allows me to think more.” The turning point for Fields came when he began to emerge as a prep star garnering national attention at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. “I’d say freshman year of high school is probably when I finally gained confidence in myself,” Fields said. “I think that’s where the whole story changed.” His confidence and attitude continued to grow in the state of Ohio, where Fields excelled on college football’s biggest stages against multi-year powerhouse programs. In 2019, he managed for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. In 2020, he threw for 385 yards and six TDs in a 49-28 win over Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal, playing through a painful injury sustained from a crushing blow to the abdomen. Fields hopes to have equally fruitful outings with the Bears, but he knows it won’t happen overnight. Last Sunday against the Bengals, he completed 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards with one interception and rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries. The choice fell late in the game when he failed to see linebacker Logan Wilson fall off the line of scrimmage to cover the pass. “[There’s] a lot of things to learn and a lot of things to get better at,” Fields said. “So, of course, I was excited to watch the band and excited to see where I could improve. I was happy to watch it.” As he prepares for his first NFL start, Fields should take advantage of taking first-team reps throughout the week in practice. That wasn’t the case last week when he came into the game after Dalton’s injury after playing quarterback for the Scouts team in training. “It’s definitely going to help me, just getting reps with the attack instead of just working with the scout attack,” Fields said. “I’m definitely better prepared this week and I’m excited.” Despite his even-tempered demeanor, Fields acknowledges that the milestone of Sunday’s first NFL start means a lot to him. “If you had told me 7-8 years ago that I would be in this position, I probably wouldn’t believe you,” he said. “But I think as time went on I felt more comfortable. I think my goals got bigger and bigger. Last year around this time I thought I could be in this position now, so I really see myself in this position, being able to start on Sunday is great.”

