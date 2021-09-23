Sports
The biggest line move of week 4
We are somehow already into week 4 of the college football season. Teams are starting to be discovered and we now have a decent sample of data to work out. What is the market saying leads to week 4?
Is LSU on Oversteer Alert?
In the 2020 season opener, Mississippi State shocked the college football world when they defeated LSU 44-34. The Tigers defended the national champions and favorites by 16.5 points before the game.
In this year’s rematch, LSU opened as a 4-point favorite. However, the line has been moved in favor of the Bulldogs and by the key number 3. LSU currently sits as a 2-point favourite.
Both teams currently hold 2-1 records. Mississippi State defeated NC State at home earlier in the year as 2-point underdogs. LSU went out and lost as a favorite against UCLA.
The spread isn’t the only market seeing significant movement in this game. The total opened at 59.5, but currently is at 55.5 points. The airstrike has produced mixed results for the Bulldogs’ offense as LSU is still tinkering with its offense.
Oklahoma is expected to roll into Norman
I thought nobody in the college football world was encouraged by the Oklahoma Sooners, but maybe I’m wrong.
After wrestling with Tulane and Nebraska in their first three games, the Sooners will play host to the West Virginia Mountaineers in prime time Saturday night. The line opened with the Sooners as favorites at 14.5 points, and it’s actually grown. Oklahoma currently sits as a 16.5-point favorite at BetMGM.
We saw the Oklahoma defense let Tulane back into the game in Week 1, then we saw his attack sputter in Week 3 against Nebraska. Will both sides of the ball finally come together in the conference opener?
The total is also on the move and the market is not expecting a repeat of the exciting 2018 59-56 encounter with Kyler Murray and Will Grier. After opening with a total of 59.5, the total of this game dropped to 56 points.
A disappointment for Florida?
The Florida Gators were two points away from a possible extension against the best team in the country last weekend. It was no surprise to see them open as three touchdown favorites at home against a much lesser opponent in Tennessee.
However, it seems that the betting market is expecting a bit of a disappointment for the Gators. The current number has Florida as only a 19-point favorite.
It seems the market expects the disappointment to come on the defensive side of the ball as the current total stands at 63.5 points after opening at 60.
USC fades
USC opened at home as the 13.5-point favorite against Oregon State, but that line has collapsed. The current rule makes the Trojan Horses 11-Point Favorites. It’s one of the bigger moves of the weekend, though it doesn’t cross key numbers.
USC was impressive in its first game under interim coach Donte Williams, beating Washington State 45-14. However, whenever a coach is fired, questions will arise about that program. The market is clearly questioning the stability of USC.
Thursday night game with significant movement
While most Thursday nights will be focused on the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers, there is also a college football game on the schedule.
Appalachian State plays host to Marshall. The game started with the Mountaineers favorite with 9 points at home. However, the market seems to be siding with Marshall, as the current line shows Appalachian State favorite with just 7 points.
There has also been a significant movement in the total, which is currently at 59.5 points. It opened at 56.5, so some bettors are clearly expecting to score a few points.
Two totals worth mentioning
We’ve seen substantial movement on two other totals for this weekend’s slate.
The total for Boise State-Utah State opened at 63.5 points. That number has long since disappeared, because the current total is at 69.5. Utah State has racked up a total of 97 points in the last two games. Despite, Boise State is a 9.5-point favorite.
At the other end of the spectrum, we see a downward movement in a service academy game. After opening at 52.5, the total for Miami Ohio-Army has fallen to just 48.
