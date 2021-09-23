Fans upset over sad Naomi Osaka announcement

Naomi Osaka in action at the US Open. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Indian Wells organizers have announced: Naomi Osaka will not play in the WTA 1000 event after she marked her intentions to take a break from tennis at the US Open.

The 23-year-old Japanese star is a former Indian Wells champion and won the title in 2018 with a win over Daria Kasatkina.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was included in the entry list for the 2021 event in California, which was scheduled to take place next month.

However, the organizers confirmed on Wednesday that she will not play.

Osaka said earlier this month that she planned to retire from tennis indefinitely after her third-round exit from the US Open.

“I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match,” Osaka said after her defeat to Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, who made it to the final.

“I think I’ll stop playing for a while.”

Osaka, who dropped out of the top five in the latest world rankings, has been in the spotlight this year after withdrawing from the French Open and skipping Wimbledon due to mental health issues.

She said her problems were exacerbated by talking to the media after the games.

Tennis fans were shocked by the news that Osaka will not play against Indian Wells.

Naomi Osaka’s Sad Confession After Leaving the US Open

Osaka had also made an early exit from Cincinnati last month, bowing out of the Tokyo Olympics in the early rounds in July.

“I feel for myself lately, when I win I don’t feel happy,” she said.

“I feel more like a relief. And when I lose, I feel very sad. I don’t think that’s normal.

“This is very difficult to put into words.

“Basically, I feel like I’m at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.”

Naomi Osaka leaves court after losing to Leylah Fernandez at the US Open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Normally held in March, Indian Wells will be played in the American fall for the first time after being postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament, scheduled for October 4-17, will return to the Southern California desert for the first time since 2019.

It was postponed last year and again in March.

World No.1 Ash Barty heads the field with former tournament champions, Bianca Andreescu, Elena Vesnina, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka also named to play.

Also in the women’s field are World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova, Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina, former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova.

Three teenagers will make their Indian Wells debut: 17-year-old Coco Gauff, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

US Open Champion Emma Raducanu could also play if she gets a wild card from tournament organizers.

Only 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams, who sat out the US Open due to a torn hamstring, is not on the entry list.

