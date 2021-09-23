Sports
Cricket: Black Caps Jimmy Neesham roasts baseball catch US can’t get over it
Jimmy Neesham and Jesus Sanchez. Photo / Getty
A bare-handed catch in Major League Baseball earlier this week has garnered critical acclaim in the US, but New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham has roasted the reaction.
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez chased a flyout in the game against the Washington Nationals that went over the foul line, but it appeared to be an easy catch for a Major Leaguer.
But Sanchez ran over the ball.
Instead, he extended his right hand, his non-glove hand, and the ball stuck.
The video of the capture of the MLB Twitter account has 1.2 million views.
It quickly spread around the baseball world raving about the grab.
The MLB even posted their story about the catch under the headline “Sanchez twitches with scandalous barehander”
Nationals reporter for the Washington Post Jesse Dougherty tweeted: “What Jesus Sanchez just overshot a flyout in right field and then reached back with his bare hand to make the play. That was insane.”
Jay Catania of MLB.com wrote, “Jesus Sanchez’s smile after realizing what he just did is EVERYTHING.”
Baseball reporter Joe Frisaro added: “The gloveless catch was more impressive than Jesus Snchez’s 2-run HR!!! What a game! And yes, the HR was impressive too”.
The catch was likened to a great bare-handed catch of yesteryear by former two-time All-Star Kevin Mitchell who lopped a catch over his shoulder in 1989.
Even his coach and baseball legend Don Mattingly raved about the grab bag, even after Sanchez had just hit a two-run homerun in the previous innings.
“Obviously the home run was big,” said Marlins manager Don Mattingly. “We found that out, weren’t that great early on, but we just kept holding on a little bit.
“Jesus was good. That catch reminded me of Kevin Mitchell, the piece he made. Jesus always makes it interesting.”
But the replies to the MLB video were full of cricket fans pointing out that it was nothing special compared to catching cricket as only the wicketkeeper can wear gloves.
The catch also caught the attention of Black Caps star Neesham.
Neesham posted the video to Twitter, writing in a comment dripping with sarcasm: “Oh my gosh, no glove that’s insane”.
While there were many fans who didn’t get the joke and some who wanted to join in and pointed out that it happens all the time in cricket, Neesham enjoyed the answers.
Appreciating Neesham’s effort, Procycling Mag writer Adam Becket wrote, “The best thing about Twitter? International cricketer Jimmy Neesham trolling the whole baseball”.
Neesham is an all-rounder, having played 12 Tests for the Black Caps with his last game in 2017.
But he has remained a regular member of the ODI and T20 sides, playing 66 ODIs and 29 T20I.
For the record, Neesham is a brilliant catcher, especially with one hand who has made several stunning catches.
Earlier this year, he learned the hardship of catching a cricket ball with bare hands when he tried to catch his own bowling ball at a New Zealand home game, sharing a horrifying series of images of the aftermath of a compound dislocation—a dislocation that the skin broken.
Neesham has also long shown himself to be a prankster, sharing a hilarious image when he swapped sweaters with Aussie Glenn Maxwell.
It featured the numbers 4, 6, 4, 4, 4, 6, the result of an over when Maxwell quickly loved the Kiwi.
