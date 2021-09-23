Minium: ODU Football Team is psyched about wearing Hudson Blue on Saturday against Buffalo

Through Harry Minium

When the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary began playing football, basketball, and baseball in 1930, Coach Tommy Scott’s teams did so in green, in deference to the mother school in Williamsburg.

Sometimes sportswriters called the printed football team the “Green Wave.”

The colors changed to light blue in 1962 when the Norfolk Division became Old Dominion College. It took a few years, but athletic director Scrap Chandler eventually chose Columbia blue, the same color worn by the University of North Carolina and, of course, Columbia University.

The school attained university status in 1969 and ODU wore that color when it won national championships in men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, and sailing.

Then, in 1985, the school abruptly changed the school colors, to slate blue and silver. It was a move that broke tradition and broke the hearts of many alumni, including me.

Associate Athletic Director Tina Price said Columbia Blue was reintroduced as an accent color in 2002 when the logos were redesigned in conjunction with the opening of what is now the Chartway Arena. She said focus groups of alumni “greatly associated basketball success with that color.”

The men’s basketball team first wore throwback jerseys in the old light blue in the early 2000s, followed by the women’s.

When his team first donned blue, baseball coach Chris Finwood named it “Carol Hudson Blue”, in honor of the longtime director of sports information. It has since been shortened to ‘Hudson Blue’ and honors a man who gave his life to ODU.

“I remember Carol saying how much he loved that color blue, he would always say it’s his favorite. That’s why we started calling it Hudson Blue,” Finwood said.

Every sport has since followed suit, wearing Hudson Blue.

Except football. And that ends Saturday night, when the Monarchs will play in Hudson Blue jerseys and pants for the first time when they host Buffalo.

Trainer Ricky Rahne embraced the idea of ​​wearing Hudson Blue just weeks after taking the job and he’s excited about it.

“I’m excited about Hudson Blue because it’s one of our traditional colors and every team on this campus has worn it except us,” he said at his weekly press conference. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to go out and play in an Old Dominion suit and rock it.

“I’m upset I can’t wear it. I think I’d take my eyes out of it.’

And yes, that generated some laughter from the assembled media.

“But we will be in navy blue, so the players get to wear it and we don’t want to go with them,” he said of his staff.

“I think it’s a great look, I think our guys look great, I think they’re really excited about it.

“But after two and a half seconds you don’t know which jersey you are in. You are in a dogfight and you know that you are playing against a good football team in Buffalo.”

True. It may not mean much to the players after the game has started. But Rahne didn’t make the decision to embrace Hudson Blue just for his players.

He did it mostly for the fans.



Carol Hudson and Ricky Rahne

ODU fans, you are requested to wear Hudson Blue along with the players.

ODU basketball star Nancy Lieberman is a soccer fan who was thrilled to learn that the team will wear the color she wore when the then Lady Monarchs won two national championships. And by the way, she’s very close to former Monarch quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who is stirring up a storm in the NFL with the Washington Football Team, and keeping up with ODU football.

“I appreciate Coach Rahne for honoring our history in this way,” she said. “I love it.”

She said she will be watching the game from her home in Texas.

Carol will be inducted into the ODU Sports Hall of Fame next month and I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more.

Carol enrolled at ODU in 1972 and sat on the bench as a student manager in 1975, when the university won its first national championship, the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship, in Evansville, Indiana.

Later he became director of sports information of ODU. He retired in 2015 after serving ODU for more than three decades.

CAROL HUDSON retires

No one knows more about the history of ODU, and I don’t think anyone loves this university more than Carol, a Norfolk native who never left home.

Although Rahne had been hired nearly 22 months ago, he hadn’t met Carol, and for good reason. Carol’s sister, Vanessa, had cancer and when the pandemic hit, he stayed home for fear of contracting COVID and infecting his sister.

For the first time since the early 1970s, he missed every ODU basketball and baseball game. We haven’t seen Carol in over a year.

Vanessa recently passed away and that was just months after Carol lost his best friend, Claude Stafford.

Rahne recently said he hadn’t met Carol yet and would like to, so I took Carol to soccer practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Rahne, who was the good guy he is, let his coaches know who would be there and several shook Carol’s hand.

“I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for Old Dominion,” said Tristin Iannone , assistant director of football operations as he shook hands with Carol.

Rahne talked to Carol for about 15 minutes and we clicked. He thanked Carol for all he did for ODU, expressed his condolences for the loss of his sister and exchanged jokes about football, athletics and family.

Obviously, they both enjoyed the conversation.

Little did Lieberman know that the powder blue she wore is now called Hudson Blue. “Carol is one of those people who never got what he deserved, so I’m very happy for him,” she said.

When I asked him what he thought about having a school color named after him, Carol spoke from the heart.

“This is a very cool honor,” he said. “I am so grateful to the ODU family, including me as part of the school’s past and present. The light blue is an important part of the school’s history.”

Finwood said: “He’s such a demure and humble gentleman. I think it makes him happy every time he hears it. What a cool way to honor a man by naming him one of your colors. “

An avid football fan, Finwood has a close relationship with Rahne, saying he will get goosebumps when the Monarchs take to the field Sunday night.

“They’ve never worn it before, so that makes it a historic night,” Finwood said. “I will have a big smile on my face because I know how neat that will be for Carol.

“They couldn’t honor a better man.”

And where will Carol be on Saturday? In the press box, calling the press box plays on the press box’s PA system, a stressful job that he does extremely well.

Apart from the time his sister was sick, he rarely missed an ODU home football, baseball, or basketball game for men or women. And he’s not in the stands. He works, six years after he retired.

Like I said, no one loves ODU more than Carol.

Minium was nominated twice for the Pulitzer Prize in his 39 years with The Virginian-Pilot and won 27 state and national writing awards. He covers ODU athletics for odusports.com Follow him on Twitter @Harry_MiniumODU, Instagram @hbminium1 or email [email protected]