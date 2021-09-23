SEC Reveals 2022 Conference Softball Schedule





Florida hosts the 2022 SEC Softball Tournament at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. The Southeastern Conference released the softball schedule of the 2022 conference on Thursday afternoon. Florida’s full 2022 schedule and ticket information will be announced at a later date. The Gators will host conference foes Mississippi State (March 11-13), Tennessee (March 25-27), Alabama (April 8-10) and Arkansas (April 22-24) at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Also, UF will host the 2022 SEC Softball Tournament (May 10-14). “We look forward to the upcoming softball season and the opportunity to host the 2022 SEC Softball Tournament.” head coach Tim Walton stated. “For the first time since 2005, our fans and the city of Gainesville will have the opportunity to experience a SEC softball tournament that is sure to be filled with exciting post-season competition at the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.” Conference action outside of KSP Stadium brings Florida to Texas A&M (March 18-20), Auburn (April 1-3), Ole Miss (April 15-17) and LSU (April 29-May 1). In 2021, the Gators captured their leading ninth overall SEC Regular Season Championship with a conference record of 19-5. Last year, UF was also the only team not to lose a conference series during the regular season. 2022 SEC Florida Softball Conference Schedule Date House Away March 11-13 Florida Mississippi state March 18-20 Texas A&M Florida March 25-27 Florida Tennessee April 1-3 maroon Florida Apr 8-10 Florida Alabama April 15-17 be Miss Florida April 22-24 Florida Arkansas April 29 – May 1 LSU Florida May 10-14 SEC Tournament (Gainesville, Fla. Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium) Game times and television assignments will be announced later. FOLLOW THE GATORS FloridaGators.com

