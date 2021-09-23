The biggest secret of the Ryder Cup: the names in a white envelope

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) – Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington still haven’t gotten through the hardest part of being Ryder Cup captains, a decision they can only hope is never revealed.

Whose name goes in the envelope?

It’s arguably the biggest secret in sport, often overlooked because the envelope has only been opened twice, most recently 28 years ago.

At some point on Saturday night, as the captains complete their line-up for the final session of singles matches, they must put one name in the envelope. That player would sit out and get half a point if someone from the opposing team is unable to play due to an injury.

“The most awkward thing I’ve ever had to do,” said Curtis Strange, the American captain at The Belfry in 2002.

It’s even more complicated this year because of COVID-19. In addition to submitting one player in case of injury, three more names will go into a second envelope if players have to withdraw from the last session due to a positive test.

Stricker has played for three Ryder Cup teams and was an assistant captain three times. Even as an assistant to Tom Watson, Davis Love III and Jim Furyk, he never knew whose name went into the envelope. And he’s not sure what he’s going to do on Saturday.

“I’ll probably talk to my assistants and probably won’t tell them who I hired there,” he said. “You don’t want anyone to know they went in the envelope. In any case, I wouldn’t want to know if I was in there, and probably I was once there.”

The envelope became part of the captain’s agreement in 1979 and was not used until Steve Pate was injured in a 1991 car accident on Kiawah Island. He played one game on Saturday and was unable to play again. The name in the envelope from Europe was David Gilford.

The most recent name was Lanny Wadkins, arguably the greatest Ryder Cup player in US history. He made Watson’s job easier in 1993 at The Belfry by volunteering for the envelope.

“What alarmed us was hearing noises that someone was going to get sick of the euros,” Wadkins said Wednesday evening. “I told Tom I had already played three games, as I was a captain, I tried to make it easy for him. I told him to put my name in it. Other people deserve to play.”

It turns out that Sam Torrance had a foot injury and didn’t play, and the record shows a half with Wadkins. The Americans won 15-13, their last victory on European soil.

“He picked me. I thought it was my duty (to go in the envelope),” Wadkins said. “I was going to play Seve (Ballesteros). That’s the only thing that got me (ticked). 0 to him I saw the lineup and thought, ‘Is that what I gave up?’”

Wadkins was captain at Oak Hill next time. He couldn’t remember whose name was submitted and wouldn’t share it anyway. Also vague is what happened to the envelope when all 12 players started teeing off that Sunday.

“I think they burned it,” he said.

That’s a possibility. Kerry Haigh, the championship director at the PGA of America who is responsible for the US team in such matters, said the host country is responsible for the envelope.

“I saw it burn down,” he said. ‘John Paramor burned them for a year. It is usually destroyed. You don’t want to tear it in half and let someone else find it. Personally, I put it in a place that no one else can reach. It’s stressful, especially for the captain.”

You don’t have to tell Strange that.

The decision made nearly 20 years ago is still alive today and he had no intention of revealing the name.

“It’s all very awkward — writing the name on the paper, sealing it in the envelope,” Strange said. “You don’t want that name ever to come out. You never want to break someone’s trust. But you are required to put a name in the envelope.

“These guys are going to be family,” he said. “And it’s like telling one of them that you don’t love them that much.”

Strange then did not like the rule and does not know. He always felt that if a player can’t go on Sunday, he defaults and the other team gets a point. Captains must choose now. He tried to see who played well and who had the most confidence, knowing that the game can change without notice.

“They are all world-class players,” said Strange. “Just because one guy doesn’t play as well as the other, he’s one stroke or one shot away from going out and shooting 65. How am I supposed to choose to know that?”

It was never a problem. The name stays with him and no one else.

Hal Sutton was on that team from 2002 and always thought it was him. The games had been postponed for a year because of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Sutton was number 16 in the world when he qualified and was outside the top 100 when the Ryder Cup was finally played.

“During the flight, I called Curtis to the side and told him I haven’t played very well this year and I don’t feel obligated to play against me,” said Sutton.

Sutton played once – he and Scott Verplank defeated Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn in fours – then lost to Bernhard Langer in singles.

Was his name in the envelope? Only one person knows and Strange doesn’t say it.

Chances are, the names in two envelopes at Whistling Straits will never be revealed. Strange considers it the best kept secret in golf.

“That envelope,” he said, “is sacred.”