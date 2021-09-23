Sports
NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions for Every Week 3 NFL Game in 2021 Season
Week 3 of the NFL season can be a pivotal one for several NFL teams.
Will some 0-2 teams get a much needed win? Will some 1-1 teams go above .500? Will some 2-0 teams improve to 3-0?
Here are the Republic of Arizona’s picks for every game in NFL Week 3, starting with Thursday Night Football’s Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texas game and ending with Monday Night Football’s The showdown between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
Click on each game for picks and predictions for that game from other sites.
Thursday night football
Carolina Panthers in Houston Texans, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network
Sam Darnold and the Panthers are 2-0, but it is Carolina’s defense that has really impressed. It will continue to impress as he tee off against Texan quarterback Davis Mills in his first NFL start.
Forecast: Panthers 28, Texans 13
Sunday early games
Indianapolis Colts on Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m., CBS
Derrick Henry is like a Trane. He is very hard to stop. Holding him is key for the Colts, but Ryan Tannehill can also beat teams throwing at AJ Brown and Julio Jones.
Forecast: Titans 31, Colts 23
Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Fox
Both teams are 0-2, but the Giants have looked better through two games. Atlanta has awarded 80 points in two games and will struggle to hold back New York in this one.
Forecast: Giants 24, Falcons 14
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 a.m., CBS
The Chiefs were shaken up early in the season with their loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. That’s not good for the Chargers. This could be a shooting.
Forecast: Chiefs 38, Chargers 31
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., CBS
Will Ben Roethlisberger be able to lead the Steelers past the Bengals? We’re not counting on it this week. Joe Burrow wins the matchup at QB and the match.
Forecast: Bengals 21, Steelers 17
Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., Fox
Justin Fields makes his NFL starting debut in this one. He’ll have some electric moments, but the Browns are just too good to drop this one.
Forecast: Brown 27, Bears 17
Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., CBS
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens finally beat the Chiefs last week and should beat the Lions this week. Jared Goff, however, will make Baltimore work for the win.
Forecast: Raven 31, Lions 24
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 10 a.m., Fox
After looking so good in the opener, the Saints looked different in Week 2. Something tells us they’ll be somewhere in between, but not good enough to beat the Patriots.
Forecast: Patriots 24, Saints 21
Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., Fox
The Cardinals are 2-0 thanks to a missed field goal at the end of their win over the Minnesota Vikings. They may be off to a slow start on this one, but Kyler Murray and his company will be pulling out of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Forecast: Cardinals 35, Jaguars 21
Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., Fox
Josh Allen and Buffalo looked like the contender everyone seemed to think they will be in Week 2. That won’t change in week 3 against Washington.
Forecast: Bills 24, Washington 14
Sunday late games
New York Jets in Denver Broncos, 1:05 PM, CBS
Zach Wilson’s tough start to his NFL career isn’t going to get any easier against the Broncos and their defense. Teddy Bridgewater gets the job done for Denver.
Forecast: Broncos 27, Jets 13
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 PM, CBS
The Raiders are one of the NFL’s surprising 2-0 teams. After this week, they are among the league’s surprising 3-0 teams. Miami won’t be able to slow down Derek Carr and his company.
Forecast: Raiders 31, Dolphins 21
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 1:25 PM, Fox
The Vikings lost a thriller to the Arizona Cardinals last week, while the Seahawks lost a thriller to the Tennessee Titans. Both teams have problems with defense, but Minnesota gains the advantage by playing at home.
Forecast: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 13:25, Fox
Many are touting this game as a possible preview of the NFC Championship Game. It’s probably too early to declare that, but the winner will have an early lead in the post-season race.
Forecast: Buccaneers 31, Rams 28
Football on Sunday evening
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 PM, NBC
The 49ers are home favorites in this game, but the Packers seemed to rediscover some lost mojo last week with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones. They could steal a win along the way.
Forecast: Packers 27, 49ers 24
Monday night football
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 PM, ESPN
Jalen Hurts does some impressive things as the QB for the Eagles. Winning in Dallas on Monday Night Football would be impressive, but he’ll get some help from his defense.
Forecast: Eagles 24, Cowboys 21
Support local journalism:

