NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions for Every Week 3 NFL Game in 2021 Season

Week 3 of the NFL season can be a pivotal one for several NFL teams.

Will some 0-2 teams get a much needed win? Will some 1-1 teams go above .500? Will some 2-0 teams improve to 3-0?

Here are the Republic of Arizona’s picks for every game in NFL Week 3, starting with Thursday Night Football’s Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texas game and ending with Monday Night Football’s The showdown between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Click on each game for picks and predictions for that game from other sites.

More NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions:

Thursday night football

Carolina Panthers in Houston Texans, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network

Sam Darnold and the Panthers are 2-0, but it is Carolina’s defense that has really impressed. It will continue to impress as he tee off against Texan quarterback Davis Mills in his first NFL start.

Forecast: Panthers 28, Texans 13

Sunday early games

Indianapolis Colts on Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m., CBS

Derrick Henry is like a Trane. He is very hard to stop. Holding him is key for the Colts, but Ryan Tannehill can also beat teams throwing at AJ Brown and Julio Jones.

Forecast: Titans 31, Colts 23

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Fox

Both teams are 0-2, but the Giants have looked better through two games. Atlanta has awarded 80 points in two games and will struggle to hold back New York in this one.

Forecast: Giants 24, Falcons 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 a.m., CBS

The Chiefs were shaken up early in the season with their loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. That’s not good for the Chargers. This could be a shooting.

Forecast: Chiefs 38, Chargers 31

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., CBS

Will Ben Roethlisberger be able to lead the Steelers past the Bengals? We’re not counting on it this week. Joe Burrow wins the matchup at QB and the match.

Forecast: Bengals 21, Steelers 17

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., Fox

Justin Fields makes his NFL starting debut in this one. He’ll have some electric moments, but the Browns are just too good to drop this one.

Forecast: Brown 27, Bears 17

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., CBS

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens finally beat the Chiefs last week and should beat the Lions this week. Jared Goff, however, will make Baltimore work for the win.

Forecast: Raven 31, Lions 24

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 10 a.m., Fox

After looking so good in the opener, the Saints looked different in Week 2. Something tells us they’ll be somewhere in between, but not good enough to beat the Patriots.

Forecast: Patriots 24, Saints 21

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., Fox

The Cardinals are 2-0 thanks to a missed field goal at the end of their win over the Minnesota Vikings. They may be off to a slow start on this one, but Kyler Murray and his company will be pulling out of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Forecast: Cardinals 35, Jaguars 21

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., Fox

Josh Allen and Buffalo looked like the contender everyone seemed to think they will be in Week 2. That won’t change in week 3 against Washington.

Forecast: Bills 24, Washington 14

Sunday late games

New York Jets in Denver Broncos, 1:05 PM, CBS

Zach Wilson’s tough start to his NFL career isn’t going to get any easier against the Broncos and their defense. Teddy Bridgewater gets the job done for Denver.

Forecast: Broncos 27, Jets 13

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 PM, CBS

The Raiders are one of the NFL’s surprising 2-0 teams. After this week, they are among the league’s surprising 3-0 teams. Miami won’t be able to slow down Derek Carr and his company.

Forecast: Raiders 31, Dolphins 21

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 1:25 PM, Fox

The Vikings lost a thriller to the Arizona Cardinals last week, while the Seahawks lost a thriller to the Tennessee Titans. Both teams have problems with defense, but Minnesota gains the advantage by playing at home.

Forecast: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 13:25, Fox

Many are touting this game as a possible preview of the NFC Championship Game. It’s probably too early to declare that, but the winner will have an early lead in the post-season race.

Forecast: Buccaneers 31, Rams 28

Football on Sunday evening

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 PM, NBC

The 49ers are home favorites in this game, but the Packers seemed to rediscover some lost mojo last week with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones. They could steal a win along the way.

Forecast: Packers 27, 49ers 24

Monday night football

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 PM, ESPN

Jalen Hurts does some impressive things as the QB for the Eagles. Winning in Dallas on Monday Night Football would be impressive, but he’ll get some help from his defense.

Forecast: Eagles 24, Cowboys 21

