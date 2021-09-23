MSOC heads for Seton Hall





Marquette heads out to take on Seton Hall The Marquette University men’s soccer team (3-4, 0-1 BIG EAST) travels to Newark, New Jersey this weekend for the first road game of BIG EAST play. The Golden Eagles take on reigning BIG EAST champion Seton Hall on Friday, Sept. 24 at 6:00 PM CT at Owen T. Carroll Field. After winning the first BIG EAST Tournament championship since 1991 in the spring, Seton Hall was picked to finish second in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll, narrowly behind Georgetown. The Pirates finished in ninth place in the nation last season with a 10-2-4 record, taking that success into the postseason, where they reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships. Seton Hall is coached by Andreas Lindberg, who is in his fourth season with the program. Junior defender Johannes Pex leads the squad with three goals, while also leading the squad and ranking fourth in the nation with five assists. In the net, the Pirates are led by certified goalkeeper Andreas Nota, who has started six of the team’s seven games, while making 23 saves and conceding 11 goals. Hallwood is among the elite of Conference in Net MU red shirt junior goalkeeper Chandler Hallwood has proven himself throughout the young season as one of the best netminders in the league. The Halifax, England native, is currently fourth among the BIG EAST goalkeepers in total with 20 saves, having spent 647 minutes in the net, third in the league. Hallwood’s best stat game this season came in Tulsa, where he made six saves with a save percentage of 0.857. Golden Eagles Hope to Replicate Spring Success in BIG EAST Play The Spring 2021 season was a historic one for Marquette, headlined by a 5-1-1 score in conference play, the program’s best league record ever. After opening BIG EAST play with a 2-1 double loss in overtime to Creighton, the Golden Eagles rattled six straight undefeated games to enter post-season play. Now, in a season where MU was picked to finish fifth in the pre-season poll, the team is looking to replicate that success at the conference in the fall. Marquette will face each of the league’s 10 teams this year, in a regular season that concludes at home against Georgetown on Saturday, October 30. The BIG EAST Championship kicks off this season with the quarterfinals on Saturday, November 6. , and will conclude with the title match on Sunday, November 14. Series history All-time, MU has a record of 6-6-3 against Seton Hall. The Pirates have won each of the previous three games. Although the teams did not meet during the spring 2021 regular season, they faced each other in the BIG EAST Championship semifinals in Washington, DC, a 4-1 win to Seton Hall. vs. Seton Hall (6-6-3) (Last 5 meetings) 15-4-21 L 1-4 Washington, DC 11/2/19 L 1-2 Milwaukee 9/22/18 L 0-2 Southern Orange, NJ 9/23/17 W 4-2 Milwaukee 10/1/16 L 0-2 South Orange, NJ

