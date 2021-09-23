Bulldogs back in action with Mason Rudolph

Follow UGA Golf on Twitter IInstagram I Facebook

ATHENS, Ge. The #2-ranked Georgia football team won’t be the only group of Bulldogs playing in Vanderbilt this weekend. The No. 5 women’s golf team will compete in Vanderbilt’s Mason Rudolph Championship on Friday and Sunday.

The Bulldogs are one of the top 20 teams in the Golf Week/Sagarin rankings in the 54-hole tournament at Vanderbilt’s Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee No. 4 Florida, no. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 13 Clemson and No. 20 Mississippi State is also in the field, along with Alabama, Auburn, Chattanooga, Kentucky, Louisville, Middle Tennessee, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington.

“We are looking forward to participating”, head coach Josh Brouwer said. “We’ll just try to keep the same mentality and approach. I think it’s a golf course that suits us and what we do. At the moment I would say any course would suit us.”

Georgia finished fourth at the season opener 10 days ago, shooting 12-under 852 at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, SC

“We got off to a really good start, which wasn’t a surprise really, as we’ve had a great summer individually,” said Brewer. “Now it’s time to go to Nashville, and again, build on it and put ourselves in the same position on the last day.”

The Cougar Classic had 36 holes on Monday, with Georgia under-firing a combined score of 16 that gave the Bulldogs a five-stroke lead on the field. That day included a school record 14-under, 274 score in the second round.

“I’m very excited”, Caterina Dono said. “Last week we started really well. We shot the school record. We didn’t play great the third round. I think we are all eager to get and do what we did the first two rounds and show off.”

“I like the fast run-through because I feel like I need a lot of competition to stay in and get in,” Isabella Holpfer said. “I feel like it’s good if I just come out of a race and then go straight to the next one. Our success (in Charleston) certainly helps and it gives us a lot of confidence. We’re very motivated to do it again.”

Jenny Bae , who led the Bulldogs to a third-place individual effort after shooting a career-best 8-under 208 in Charleston, will occupy the No. 1 spot in Georgia’s lineup. Bae enters the weekend at number 5 individually by Golfweek. She is joined by Caroline Craig , Holpfer, Don and Candice Mahe. In addition, Jo Hua Hung will fight as an individual.

Competition for the Bulldogs’ lineup remains intense after a summer in which Georgia’s 10 golfers collectively achieved 24 top-10 finishes.

“It’s fun as a coach,” Brewer said. “I feel for the players because they compete almost weekly to make it to the line-up and then have the success in the tournament to make sure they go the next week. But if you’re a competitor, that’s what you want. I mean, you dream of playing the tour and this is just one of the steps. When you make this lineup now, it’s like cutting back on a professional level.”

Both Don and Holpfer made good use of the brief pause between events.

“It was a very quick turnaround,” Don said. “Honestly, I was just trying to get my body ready again, getting carried away with school. Then there were a few things I had to work on with my putting stroke and my mental game. It was a nice short break, but very useful for me.”

“In Charleston my long game was pretty good so I tried to keep that sharp and work on my putting a lot because it was fine in Charleston but there is definitely room for improvement,” said Holpfer. “This weekend I’ll just try to have fun, trust the process, commit to my shot and see what happens.”

Georgia will compete in the Mason Rudolph for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs had significant success at the event during eight appearances between 2003-15. Georgia won the Mason Rudolph team title in 2003 and also finished runner-up in 2005 and 2006. Emilie Burger was the medalist of the tournament in 2012. Burger (now Emilie Meason) is currently the assistant coach of Vanderbilt’s women’s golf team.

Georgia will be paired with Louisville and Oregon for Friday’s opening round. The Bulldogs, Cardinals and Ducks will tee off from No. 1 in 10-minute increments between 11:10-11:50 a.m. ET. Hung will tee off at 10:35 from number 10. Live scoring will be available on golfstat.com.