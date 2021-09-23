Sports
Bulldogs back in action with Mason Rudolph
Follow UGA Golf on Twitter IInstagram I Facebook
ATHENS, Ge. The #2-ranked Georgia football team won’t be the only group of Bulldogs playing in Vanderbilt this weekend. The No. 5 women’s golf team will compete in Vanderbilt’s Mason Rudolph Championship on Friday and Sunday.
The Bulldogs are one of the top 20 teams in the Golf Week/Sagarin rankings in the 54-hole tournament at Vanderbilt’s Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee No. 4 Florida, no. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 13 Clemson and No. 20 Mississippi State is also in the field, along with Alabama, Auburn, Chattanooga, Kentucky, Louisville, Middle Tennessee, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington.
“We are looking forward to participating”, head coach Josh Brouwer said. “We’ll just try to keep the same mentality and approach. I think it’s a golf course that suits us and what we do. At the moment I would say any course would suit us.”
Georgia finished fourth at the season opener 10 days ago, shooting 12-under 852 at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, SC
“We got off to a really good start, which wasn’t a surprise really, as we’ve had a great summer individually,” said Brewer. “Now it’s time to go to Nashville, and again, build on it and put ourselves in the same position on the last day.”
The Cougar Classic had 36 holes on Monday, with Georgia under-firing a combined score of 16 that gave the Bulldogs a five-stroke lead on the field. That day included a school record 14-under, 274 score in the second round.
“I’m very excited”, Caterina Dono said. “Last week we started really well. We shot the school record. We didn’t play great the third round. I think we are all eager to get and do what we did the first two rounds and show off.”
“I like the fast run-through because I feel like I need a lot of competition to stay in and get in,” Isabella Holpfer said. “I feel like it’s good if I just come out of a race and then go straight to the next one. Our success (in Charleston) certainly helps and it gives us a lot of confidence. We’re very motivated to do it again.”
Jenny Bae, who led the Bulldogs to a third-place individual effort after shooting a career-best 8-under 208 in Charleston, will occupy the No. 1 spot in Georgia’s lineup. Bae enters the weekend at number 5 individually by Golfweek. She is joined by Caroline Craig, Holpfer, Don and Candice Mahe. In addition, Jo Hua Hung will fight as an individual.
Competition for the Bulldogs’ lineup remains intense after a summer in which Georgia’s 10 golfers collectively achieved 24 top-10 finishes.
“It’s fun as a coach,” Brewer said. “I feel for the players because they compete almost weekly to make it to the line-up and then have the success in the tournament to make sure they go the next week. But if you’re a competitor, that’s what you want. I mean, you dream of playing the tour and this is just one of the steps. When you make this lineup now, it’s like cutting back on a professional level.”
Both Don and Holpfer made good use of the brief pause between events.
“It was a very quick turnaround,” Don said. “Honestly, I was just trying to get my body ready again, getting carried away with school. Then there were a few things I had to work on with my putting stroke and my mental game. It was a nice short break, but very useful for me.”
“In Charleston my long game was pretty good so I tried to keep that sharp and work on my putting a lot because it was fine in Charleston but there is definitely room for improvement,” said Holpfer. “This weekend I’ll just try to have fun, trust the process, commit to my shot and see what happens.”
Georgia will compete in the Mason Rudolph for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs had significant success at the event during eight appearances between 2003-15. Georgia won the Mason Rudolph team title in 2003 and also finished runner-up in 2005 and 2006. Emilie Burger was the medalist of the tournament in 2012. Burger (now Emilie Meason) is currently the assistant coach of Vanderbilt’s women’s golf team.
Georgia will be paired with Louisville and Oregon for Friday’s opening round. The Bulldogs, Cardinals and Ducks will tee off from No. 1 in 10-minute increments between 11:10-11:50 a.m. ET. Hung will tee off at 10:35 from number 10. Live scoring will be available on golfstat.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://georgiadogs.com/news/2021/9/23/womens-golf-bulldogs-back-in-action-at-mason-rudolph.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]