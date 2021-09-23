Tennessee Softball Announces 2022 Schedule





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. With the Southeastern Conference revealing its league list for the 2022 softball season on Thursday afternoon, Tennessee’s head coach Karen Weekly has announced Lady Vols’ full program for the upcoming campaign. With the Southeastern Conference revealing its league list for the 2022 softball season on Thursday afternoon, Tennessee’s head coachhas announced Lady Vols’ full program for the upcoming campaign. Tennessee’s regular season schedule for 2022 includes two home tournaments, three road tournaments, seven midweek games and eight SEC weekend series. Game times and television assignments will be announced later. To view the full program, click HERE. Season tickets go on sale October 6 and can be purchased online at AllVols.com or by calling 865-656-1200. New this season, softball fans can enjoy an outfield porch at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Fans with questions about the new pricing structure or the new porch can visit TennesseeFund.org. TOURNAMENT TIME The Lady Vols will be on their way through the month of February, opening the season with three consecutive tournaments away from Knoxville. The campaign kicks off February 11-13 in Miami with the Felsberg Invitational, hosted by Florida International. Tennessee returns to The Sunshine State the following weekend for the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, held February 17-20 at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. UT heads to the West Coast to round out February at the Mary Nutter Classic in Palm Springs, California, taking place February 25-27. The Lady Vols will host a pair of home tournaments this spring, starting the weekend of March 4-6, when Dartmouth, Virginia and South Alabama come to Rocky Top for the Tennessee Invitational. UT is also scheduled for a two-day, three-team event April 23-24 featuring East Carolina and UNC Greensboro called the Lady Vol Challenge. MIDWEEK MATCHES The Tennessee home opener is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2, when the Lady Vols welcome Tennessee Tech to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. It will be the first of three midweek in-state matchups in the month of March, with Austin Peay (Tuesday, March 8) and Lipscomb (Wednesday, March 30) also visiting Rocky Top. Additional midweek games for the Lady Vols include a neutral venue meeting with Memphis in Columbia, Tennessee, on March 15, a visit to Western Carolina on April 13, a home game against Virginia Tech on April 20, and a road game in Liberty on Apr 27. CROSSFEED CONFERENCE The Lady Vols will play a total of eight three-game series in SEC play, with four at home and four on the road. Tennessee kicks off the conference with three of the league’s top four teams from the 2021 season, starting in Missouri (March 11-13 in Columbia) before taking on reigning co-champions Arkansas (March 18-20 in Knoxville) and Florida (March 25-27 in Gainesville) on consecutive weekends. Tennessee opens the month of April with a three-game set against Mississippi State (April 1-3), before heading south to Athens, Georgia, to face the Bulldogs April 8-10. The following weekend, Texas A&M comes to Knoxville for a three-game run from April 16-18. Lady Vols’ final SEC action road series is set for April 30 – May 2 in Oxford, Mississippi, against Ole Miss. Tennessee will conclude the regular season with a three-game home run against Auburn, May 6-8. The 2022 SEC tournament will take place May 10-14 in Gainesville, Florida.

