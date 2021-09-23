Volleyball opens ACC play with Clemson and #18 Georgia Tech





BLACKBURG The Virginia Tech volleyball team continues its home standings this weekend, with a game Friday against Clemson and Sunday against No. 18 Georgia Tech. First service for Friday’s game will be at Cassell Coliseum at 6:00 PM, followed by Sunday’s game starting at 1:00 PM The Virginia Tech volleyball team continues its home standings this weekend, with a game Friday against Clemson and Sunday against No. 18 Georgia Tech. First service for Friday’s game will be at Cassell Coliseum at 6:00 PM, followed by Sunday’s game starting at 1:00 PM THINGS TO KNOW Scouting Clemson Clemson enters ACC game with an 8-3 nonconference record after sweeping the Big Orange Bash. The Tigers defeated UNC Asheville 3-0, Rutgers 3-0 and East Tennessee State 3-1. With a perfect 7-0 at home, Tigers’ losses came on the road against UCF, South Carolina and Santa Clara. With Clemson averaging 13.1 kills per set and tied for sixth in the ACC in hit percentage with .269, the Hokies have to keep an eye on Kaylee Martin and Ava Pritchard. Martin is the team leader in kills with 124 and Pritchard has 60 kills and 83 points, as well as a team-high 27.5 blocks, 0.809 blocks per set. Defensively, Devan Taylor leads the Tigers with 156 digs and 4,105 digs per set. The Tigers rely on Mckenna Slavik and Jenna Moore as their setters, with 245 and 122 assists, respectively. Scouting Georgia Tech The No. 18 Yellow Jackets currently hold a 9-1 record and played Wake Forest Friday night before taking on the Hokies. Georgia Tech posted signature wins over then-No. 12 Penn State 3-2, and a sweep of Arkansas and Georgia. Georgia Tech’s only loss of the season came at the hands of then-No. 18 UCLA 3-1. The Yellow Jackets have a current ACC leader on their team, Julia Bergmann, who leads the ACC with 5.28 kills per set and 161 kills. Mariana Brambilla is also in fourth place with 4.47 points per set. Breland Morrissette is strong at the net as she has a total of 40 blocks in the season, averaging 1.11 blocks per set. As for assists, Matti McKissock is the one to watch as she has 384 assists so far, 10.97 per set. ACC Play Virginia Tech enters the ACC game with its best record since the 2019 season. The Hokies finished the ACC game a season ago with a 5-11 record, beating both Virginia and then-No. 14 Duke and Syracuse. The ACC currently has three teams in the top 25; Georgia Tech is currently No. 18, while Pitt is No. 4 and Louisville No. 5. Three teams are currently undefeated and North Carolina posts a record of 11-0 and Louisville and Pitt are both 10-0. The ACC is currently 7-2 in non-conference ranked matches and 6-3 against top-15 opponents this season. As a whole, the ACC is 103-25 in non-conference play, which is the best of the Power 5. Did you know Virginia Tech has played the highest number of sets in the ACC so far this season with 51 over 12 games. The next closest team is Boston College, who have played 49 sets. Florida State has only played 32 sets over nine games. Six of Tech’s games have gone in five sets, as the Hokies have a 4-2 record in the five-set games. The Hokies have not been swept so far this season, with all three sets of games ending in their favor. NEXT ONE After Sunday’s game, the Hokies head north to play Boston College on Friday, October 1, at 8 p.m. Virginia Tech will end its road trip with a 1 p.m. game in Syracuse.

