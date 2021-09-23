Oregon Ducks Star Kayvon Thibodeaux Launches His Own Cryptocurrency





Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux launched his own cryptocurrency on Thursday, the latest in a series of unique business opportunities he’s taken on since the changes to the NCAA’s name, image and likeness in July. The coin ($JREAM) is traded exclusively on Rally, which describes itself as a platform for creators to build their own digital economies. “I feel like crypto is such a new space and having an athlete involved changes the dynamics of how athletes are viewed,” Thibodeaux told ESPN. “I started looking at crypto in high school and saw the future in crypto and how far it can go – this was the next step in starting my future.” 2 Related The initial price of the Thibodeaux coin is expected to be less than a dollar, with approximately 100,000 in circulation at launch. There are plans to put 21 million coins in circulation, with their release schedule being determined by demand. The coin shares a name with the Jream Foundation, which Thibodeaux set up to provide more opportunities for young people in underprivileged conditions. Twenty percent of the initial release is expected to be allocated to the foundation. Those who purchase the coin will join a shared online community, including a gated Discord, and have access to exclusive merchandise. The more coins individuals own, the more benefits they will have – much of which will be determined over time. Thibodeaux plans to donate coins and involve the community. “We’re excited to see young athletes explore the ways crypto can facilitate deeper connections with fans,” Nick Millman, Rally’s VP of Partnerships, said in a statement. “Innovators like Kayvon are reinventing how athletes and fans interact.” UCLA basketball player Jaylen Clark also teamed up with Rally to release his own cryptocurrency earlier this month. Thibodeaux, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the NCAA’s NIL rule changes. In July, he announced a non-fungible token (NFT) deal with Nike founder Phil Knight and designer Tinker Hatfield that involved a work of art. A canvas version of that artwork was recently auctioned off on eBay, raising a winning bid of $22,200. The winner of the auction will also receive a share of the Thibodeaux coin. “I didn’t even realize how much it would cost. I had no idea,” said Thibodeaux. “We started it at $500. So to make it go up to 20,000 [dollars] was a little crazy to me.” Last month, he announced a deal with United Airlines in which he is partnering with the airline to offer direct flights from Eugene, Oregon to specific away games this season. He also has marketing agreements with PlantFuel and Starface, which are plant-based protein and skincare companies, and signed a six-figure private memorabilia deal, according to a source. Thibodeaux sustained an ankle injury in the Ducks’ season-opening win against Fresno State and has not played against Ohio State and Stony Brook in the past two games. He is considered to be the decision of the game for Saturday’s Pac-12 opener against Arizona. The 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-Pac-12 roster last year, Thibodeaux arrived in Oregon as one of the #1 ranked players in the class of 2019.

