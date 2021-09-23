Cross Country Continues Season at Griak Invitational





ROY GRIAK INVITATION

Date: Friday September 24

Time: 10:30 a.m. (Men’s) ; 11:15 a.m. (Women)

Venue: Golf Course Les Bolstad (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Live Score: PT timing MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. The Michigan State men’s and women’s cross-country teams look to build on their only home game of the season as the Spartans head to the 35th Roy Griak Invitational hosted by fellow Big Ten member Minnesota. After taking top individual places at the 40th annual Spartan Invitational last week, MSU will compete in its third event of the season against 21 other schools at the Gophers’ Les Bolstad Golf Course. In addition to the 26 nationally ranked Spartan men, third-ranked Brigham Young and No. 10 Iowa State will also make the trek to one of the most prestigious events of the cross-country season. For the No. 6 MSU women, they will face competition that includes the No. 10 Gophers and No. 30 Iowa State. “Friday’s game offers a great opportunity for our teams,” said Track & Field/Cross Country director Lisa Breznau . “Although it is still early in the season, we are excited to race. As coaches, we are looking for our athletes to work together while they are hard and rough. Friday is one of many steps this fall, and it will be an opportunity for growth and learning. graduated student Morgan Beadlescomb enters Friday’s race after finishing first at the Spartan Invite, with a 24:15.8 final in the 8K, while sophomores Abdi Ahmed finished fifth among the men with a time of 24:43.4. The women were led by race winner Jenna Magness at 21:05,4 in the 6K while graduate student Lynsie Gram posted the third best time at 21:24.4. “We are impressed not only with the work of our best returnees, but also with that of Brendan Favazza , Fraser Wilson , Melanie Bright and Fatima Giron too,” Breznau added. The Spartans return to the Griak Invitational for the first time since 2017, where Beadlescomb, then a sophomore, finished sixth in the men’s 8K with a time of 25:15.2. In the women’s race, Gram set a time of 22:52.3 in the 6K race in 2017. After Friday’s trip to Minnesota, the state of Michigan will continue its heavy fall slate next week at the Notre Dame Invitational on October 1.

