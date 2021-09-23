No. 25 Field Hockey Renews Rivalry With No. 1 Michigan





NEW. 25 MICHIGAN STANDS AT NO. 1 MICHIGAN

Date: Friday September 24

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Ocher Field (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Live stats: SIDEARM Stats

Watch: B1G+

Game Notes: Michigan state | Michigan ANN ARBOR, I. Michigan State and Michigan will face off in Big Ten field hockey action on Friday night, with the No. 1 Wolverines hosting the No. 25 Spartans in a rivalry that dates back to 1972. With both teams looking for their seventh overall win and first conference win of the season, MSU will make the one-hour trek to Ocker Field, where game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. Last timeout The Spartans recovered from a 4-3 loss to then-No. 24 Ohio State by settling for Central Michigan and beating the Chippewas by a margin of 6-0 on the back of 23 shots on target in comparison. with CMU’s two shots on the net. Senior Meredith Ross scored her first goal of the season in the first half to close out a three-goal first quarter for the Spartans, and used a breakaway to score her second score of the game. The win was also the campaign’s second combined shutout for senior goalkeepers Monique Jardell and Jade Arundell . Spartans hold out at number 25 MSU stayed right where it was last week in the final NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll, coming in at number 25 with 101 points. The Spartans are one of eight Big Ten teams to reside in the Top-25, which includes Michigan, Iowa (No. 2), Northwestern (No. 3), Penn State (No. 6), Maryland (No. 9) , Rutgers (No. 10) and Ohio State (No. 19) are all ranked as well. Preseason All-Big Ten Picks First After being selected to the preseason All-Big Ten Team in August, graduate student Maddie Babineau , senior Cara Bonshak and junior Merel Hanssen match expectations. After scoring one goal in her first two seasons, Hanssen leads the team with five goals and 13 points, while Bonshak has reached new career heights with her four goals and 10 points, placing her second in the team in both categories behind Hanssen. achieved. Babineau is not far behind, with Providence’s transfer registering two goals and three assists to take fourth in the team with seven points. Scouting Michigan Marcia Pankratz leads the Wolverines in her 22nd season, with her side advancing Sofia Southam’s 21 points and 10 goals. Southam scored five goals in Michigan’s 12-0 defeat to Ball State on September 10, tying the Division I single-game high for goals this season. UM started the season with a win over preseason favorite North Carolina, beating then-No. 11 Wake Forest that same weekend, then rack up four more wins. Series history Michigan leads the all-time series with MSU at 46-25-7, with the Wolverines taking the last nine meetings. The Spartans hold a record of 10-21-4 in Michigan, with the last MSU win in Ann Arbor on October 24, 2014. This will be the first matchup where both schools are ranked since October 6, 2019, when Michigan was No. 9. and MSU sat at No. 24. Next one MSU heads to Washington, DC on October 3 to play at American University. That no-conference showdown is set to begin at noon.

