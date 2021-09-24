Hooper’s Brace leads pirates to victory over Villanova, 2-1





Next game: at Butler 26-9-2021 | 12 o’clock BEDN on FloSports VILLANOVA, PA. Senior Laura Hooper (Watford, England) found the back of the net twice late in the second half to lead women’s soccer team Seton Hall to a 2-1 victory in the BIG EAST opener in Villanova on Thursday afternoon. The Pirates improved to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in the BIG EAST with the win. After finishing second on the team in goals last season, Hooper had missed eight games in the scoring column this season. But 72 minutes into the game, she delivered an attack from outside the box in the top right corner to give the Pirates the lead 1-0. freshman Caroline Lipton (Alexandria, Va.) helped break the scoreless tie with her first assist of her career. The Wildcats quickly equalized five minutes later, but Hooper reacted again and gave the winner of the game some help from freshmen Natalie Tavana (Middletown, Conn.) and Sophie Liston (Newcastle West, Ireland). Fast stairs With nine games left to play, Seton Hall has the most wins in a season since seven games in 2012.

The win marked the Pirates’ first victory over Villanova since October 20, 2013, and their first BIG EAST win on the road since a 3-0 win over Pitt on September 25, 2011.

The Pirates’ victory over the Wildcats marked their first BIG EAST opener win since 2013 when they defeated Providence 1-0 at Owen T. Carroll Field on September 26.

The win also marked the first time Seton Hall had won their conference season debut on the road since a 3-2 extra time win at Georgetown on September 16, 2011.

Hooper now has seven goals in her pirate career and twelve in four plus collegiate seasons.

Liston now has a team-best four assists of the season and Tavana has tallyed three.

De Hall scored twice in the second half, their first goals in the second half this season.

Villanova finished with a 19-16 lead in shots, including a 12-6 margin after the break.

Junior Grace Gordon (Chester Springs, Pa.) finished with a season-high eight goals.

(Chester Springs, Pa.) finished with a season-high eight goals. Gordon, Tavana, Hooper, senior Lauren Di Pietro (Stoney Creek, Ontario), senior Dani Brinckman (Glastonbury, Conn.), freshman Chiara Pucci (Munich, Germany), freshman Cara Milne-Redhead (Clitheroe, England) and senior Emily Arellano (Wadsworth, Ohio) played the full 90 minutes. Next one The Pirates then travel to Butler for a game at 12:00 PM on Sunday, September 26.

