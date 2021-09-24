Chicago White Sox Take AL ​​Central Title, Second Consecutive Playoff Appearance

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox captured the American League Central title on Thursday thanks to a 7-2 victory over second place Cleveland Indians.

The celebration on the field was tempered, partly because the Sox and Indians had to play Game 2 of their doubleheader, but also because the White Sox had much bigger goals in mind. They made the postseason as a wild card team in 2020, but lost in the first round.

“Last year we left a sour taste in our mouths, so it was up to us to come back,” said shortstop Tim Anderson after the game on the field. “And we did.”

Chicago lost to the Oakland Athletics in the first round, but then went out and signed A’s closer, Liam Hendriks, to a multi-year deal and traded for starter Lance Lynn, strengthening an already talented team.

‘This is the reason I came here,’ said Hendriks. “A chance to win a division and a chance to get to the playoffs. We fulfill that and now we have a chance to win a ring.”

Tim Anderson had a pair of homeruns in the White Sox’s AL Central win on Thursday. Jason Miller/Getty Images

It is the sixth division championship for the White Sox and the first since 2008. They are the first MLB team to win a division this season and make their first back-to-back postseason appearances in franchise history.

“The whole thing for me is Fantasy Island,” said manager Tony La Russa. “To come back like that. We all know the truth. The first three jobs, the clubs had a hard time when I took over. Managers don’t get into a situation like this, with a team so ready to win. So I I’m very, very happy.”

La Russa, 76, previously led the White Sox from 1979 to 1986 before stopping in Oakland and St. Louis, where he won three World Series together and reached the Hall of Fame. He retired last winter after a 10-year absence to take over the team he first led 42 years ago.

“I definitely felt he was the best man for the job,” said White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf. “I never had any doubt in my mind. It wasn’t like I hadn’t seen him for 10 years. I saw him, I talked to him. I knew what he had left behind. What I wanted was someone I felt could can really interact with the pitchers and empathize with the players and I knew Tony could do it.”

His players agreed.

“He came in and allowed us to be ourselves,” Anderson said. “He always says the players come first. He allowed us to play the game the way we wanted and allowed us to have some fun.”

The decisive win came thanks to four homeruns, including two by the White Sox All-Star shortstop in the first two innings of the game. Outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert had back-to-back homeruns in the second inning.

“The way I look at it, it’s a special opportunity that this team has earned in six months,” La Russa said before the game.

The White Sox will likely face the Houston Astros in the ALDS next month. Despite the title in the division, the White Sox were not as strong in the second half, with a record of 32-31 over Game 1 of the doubleheader.

The theme of the White Sox season is overcoming injury. They lost Jimenez, Robert and second baseman Nick Madrigal for a long time, while Anderson was hampered by leg injuries throughout the second half.

Rookies and role players like Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia stepped in without missing a beat.

“There were the early blows of losing to Eloy and Luis,” explained GM Rick Hahn. “Pretty soon after we lost Luis, we were able to win more than we lost and the attitude developed that we still have the horses to do it.”

The White Sox propelled themselves to number one behind the strength of their starting staff in May. All-Stars Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodon led a rotation that brought in the second-best ERA in the American League on Thursday. Chicago expanded its bullpen on the trade deadline with the addition of All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel, though he sometimes wrestled in a White Sox uniform.

A record 19-10 May changed the trajectory of the AL plant.

Reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu was another force on the plate, racking up 113 runs as he tries to lead the league in RBIs for the third straight season. He follows Salvador Perez of Kansas City Royals with two in the category. La Russa is heading into the postseason for the 15th time in a 35-year management career. The White Sox won the AL West 20 games under La Russa in 1983.

“If everything clicks, we’ve shown to be a pretty good ball club,” Anderson said. “We showed that today.”

Reinsdorf hopes the team will show more of that in the coming weeks.

“It’s always a great feeling when you win something,” he said. “But this is just one step towards what we hope is a bigger prize.”