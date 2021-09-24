NDSU’s Shelby Gunnells Named Top 30 Finalist for NCAA Woman of the Year





North Dakota State University track & field All-American and Academic All-American Shelby Gunnells has been named one of the Top 30 honors for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Selected from 535 school nominees, a group that was subsequently narrowed to 154 nominees by conference agencies. The Top 30 honors include 10 from each of the three NCAA divisions. All have demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership. The honorees represent 12 sports and a range of academic majors, including biology, psychology, mechanical engineering, education, software engineering, and anthropology. “We are excited to recognize the 30 nominees selected this year,” said John Kietzmann, selection committee chair and associate director of athletics for marketing at the Metropolitan State University of Denver. “These women excelled in the classroom and competition, while still prioritizing serving their peers and communities despite the challenges they faced during the pandemic. They represent the thousands of women who participate in college sports each year, and we congratulate them on their incredible performance.” The selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, and the nine finalists will be announced this fall. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year. On Tuesday, November 9, a virtual awards ceremony will celebrate the Top 30 honors and name the NCAA Woman of the Year. Founded in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award is rooted in Title IX and recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility and have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership during their collegiate careers. Shelby Gunnells School:North Dakota State University

division I

Conference:The Summit League

Sport:Indoor athletics, outdoor athletics

Important:Geology

Minor: Chemistry Shelby Gunnells was a 2020 USA Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association first-team All-American in indoor shot put and earned second-team honors in 2021 (outdoor) and 2019 (indoor). The 2020 Summit League Indoor Championships MVP, Indoor Field Athlete of the Year and Indoor Shot Put Champion contributed to eight team conference titles. Gunnells is in the top 10 in school history in four events and was a qualifier for the 2020 Olympic trials. She is a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American for athletics and earned first-team honors in 2020 and 2021. Gunnells was a 2021 recipient of the Elite 90 Award, presented to the highest average student athlete participating in an NCAA championship final. She was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship 2021 and earned the North Dakota State Allan C. Ashworth Scholarship as the top senior geology student in 2019 and 2020. In 2020, she was selected as a Fulbright Scholar but declined due to the impact of COVID-19. Gunnells has volunteered with the Salvation Army, Hospice of Red River Valley and FargoMania, an adaptive fitness competition for athletes with disabilities.

