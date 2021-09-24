Hokies draw No. 4 UNC, 2-2, in Chapel Hill





CHAPEL HILL, NC Supported by second-year goalkeeper Alia Skinner’s 14 saves on Thursday night, the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team scored a meaningful ACC point at No. 4 North Carolina as the Hokies drew with the Tar Heels, 2-2, at Dorrance Field. Supported by second-year goalkeeper14 saves on Thursday night, the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team scored a meaningful ACC point at No. 4 North Carolina as the Hokies drew with the Tar Heels, 2-2, at Dorrance Field. Virginia Tech (7-2-1, 1-0-1 ACC) nearly escaped with its first-ever road win against North Carolina (7-1-1, 0-1-1 ACC) to take the 2-0 lead during the 80th minute on Nicole Kozlova’s sixth goal of the season. However, the Tar Heels managed to sneak in two goals during the final 10 minutes of regulation to force extra time where both teams failed to find the match winner. Skinner’s 14 saves equated to a career highlight as the sophomore goalkeeper helped Tech overcome his 32-10 shot deficit to score his third ever result against UNC (first since the 2011 season). Tori Powell took advantage of UNC’s backfield miscue to break the ice for Tech in the 31st minute. Powell beat the chasing defenders for the ball in the penalty area and slipped into her own finish on her fourth goal of the season. Cherishing the 1-0 lead deep into the second half, Kozlova chased a forward ball for the Hokies to earn a one-on-one shot at the Tar Heels goalkeeper Claudia Dickey. Kozlova centered her run, beating Dickey to the right post to double Tech’s lead and present UNC with the biggest deficit of the 2021 season. Avery Patterson answered Kozlova’s attack in the 82nd minute, taking advantage of Rachel Jones’ cross from the left corner high above Skinner. Three minutes later, Emily Colton tied the score again after heading in the deflection on Paige Tolentino’s entry from the right corner. Thursday’s result marked the point Virginia Tech earned against a top-five opponent since October 22, 2015, when the Hokies played a goalless draw against No. 1 Florida State in Blacksburg.

