Gophers roar back for 4-2 win at Ohio State





Next game: in the state of Michigan 26-9-2021 | 11 AM B1G+ MINNEAPOLIS The University of Minnesota (5-1-3, 1-1-0 B1G) made up for a two-goal deficit to beat Ohio State (6-4-0, 1-1-0 B1G) on the road on Thursday night. Columbus. Sadie Harper score the game winner in the second half with Izzy Brown , Sophia Boman and Delaney Stekr also score in the win. “Not the best start, but I’m proud of how we responded,” head coach Erin Chastain said. “I think sometimes you end up in a road race as competitors and it’s the state of Ohio and they’ve had a great year so far and maybe part of this evening was nerve-wracking to be out and about with a younger group. What we can do is learn from them moments and I think that will help us move forward with Michigan State.” For the first time since 2012, the #Gophers won a game after trailing 2-0 with the last time against Wisconsin in Minneapolis in a 3-2 win. The win for Chastain is her first Big Ten win in her coaching career. Ohio State’s goals came in the 17th and 21st minutes of the first half to take the 2-0 lead with Kailyn Dudukovich scoring her fourth and fifth goal of the season for the Buckeyes. Minnesota reacted just three and a half minutes later when Brown found the back of the net to narrow the lead to 2-1 midway through the first half. Brown then slipped behind the backline Megan Gray slipped a through ball and ended up on the post. Assists went to Gray along with Lauren Donovan . The rally continues to run thanks to Boman! pic.twitter.com/7OZD7pBQJV Minnesota Soccer (@GopherSoccer) September 24, 2021 The equalizer came in the 43rd minute in the form of sophomores Sadie Harper . Sophomore ahead Maddie Baker tapped a ball into the penalty area that Harper jumped to and ended up on the same post on the side that Brown finished earlier to make the 2-2. After the halftime break, the Gophers returned to where they had finished in the first half. Boman, from a steady feed of Stekr, got behind the Buckeye backline and finished with a first touch easily with her right foot in the 64th minute. The insurance came from Stekr just six minutes later when Stekr found himself at the end of a corner kick. Baker headed into the corner before Stekr finished with her left foot and with 20 minutes to go between the Gophers and Buckeyes. Hear from captain @Delaneystekr (1 G, 1 A) after the 4-2 win over Ohio State! #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/4yat1GmL9B Minnesota Soccer (@GopherSoccer) September 24, 2021 Statistically, the two teams both finished with 12 shots in the game, with half of Minnesota’s shots in focus. Plaschko made a match-high six saves in the win. Minnesota scored four goals in a Big Ten game for the first time since 2017 when the team defeated Illinois 4-0, also on the road. The Maroon and Gold take on Michigan State on Sunday to wrap up their longest Big Ten road trip of the season. The match is scheduled for a kick-off at 11 a.m. on BTN+. For more information on the Gophers, keep coming back with GopherSports.com. Keep up with the University of Minnesota women’s soccer on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherSoccer) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the 2021 season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2021/9/23/soccer-gophers-roar-back-for-4-2-win-at-ohio-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos