Week Four College Football Predictions





ORLANDO – The unpredictability of college football makes for a lot of fun trying to view and project the results of college football matches. This week’s game offer includes the usual mismatches, but the conference game also kicks off for several teams. Therefore, this weekend’s matches will be more intriguing than usual. Here’s a podcast previewing Texas A&M in Arkansas, Missouri at Boston College, LSU at Mississippi State, and Clemson at North Carolina State. For the rest of the predictions, here’s a look at a series of college football games set to be played next Saturday, with some commentary on a handful of games. Georgia 55 Vanderbilt 6 It’s going to be a long year in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Georgia Bulldogs are on a mission to reach the college football playoffs. This will be ugly from the start, when the Bulldogs roll. Wisconsin 24 Notre Dame 21 Look for the Wisconsin defense to really slow down Notre Dame’s hasty attack, and the Irish won’t be able to consistently move the football, especially as they approach the red zone. Texas 38 Texas Tech 34 The Longhorns need to find some semblance of consistency with quarterback, and the Longhorns will be able to do that against a mediocre Red Raiders defense unit. Texas survives Texas Tech in a barn burner. Florida 41 Tennessee 14 It’s been a few years for the volunteers, and Saturday will be a disaster in the swamp in Gainesville, Florida. Florida’s defensive front will make life miserable for Tennessee’s hasty attack, and there just aren’t enough playmakers on the offensive to overcome a one-dimensional offense. Michigan State 31 Nebraska 21 The Cornhuskers have improved, but can they really stop the Spartan star from declining? Kenneth Walker III, who leads the nation with 493 rushing yards and an average of 8.6 yards per carry? That is a difficult task, and the game is in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State survives a good try from Nebraska. Walker helped the Spartans destroy the Hurricanes on the way. Now he will face off against a Nebraska team trying to find itself. Look for a big Walker game this weekend. Iowa 41 Colorado State 9 UCLA 38 Stanford 31 Alabama 54 South Miss 13 California 31 Washington 14 Michigan 41 Rutgers 17 Iowa State 31 Baylor 20 Oregon 48 Arizona 21 Brigham Young 40 USF 17 North Carolina 28 Georgia Tech 20 Arizona State 27 Colorado 16 Southern California 33 Oregon State 24 Indiana 51 Western Kentucky 13 Oklahoma 45 West Virginia 35 Kentucky 31 South Carolina 13 Purdue 27 Illinois 14 Louisville 34 Florida State 21 State of Oklahoma 38 State of Kansas 37 Houston 31 Navy 21 For UCF insights, college football news and recruiting information, visit: The Daily Knight podcast; it can be found at iTunes and Spotify. For Twitter, @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my Youtube Channel and Instagram page. Like and subscribe! Recent articles from Inside The Knights Evaluating Mikey Keene’s Movie and Defining Him as a Player UCF running backs and wide receivers helped create an explosive crime College Football’s intriguing week four matchups could cause disruptions and close games By going to the Navy, UCF must stay focused UCF Offensive Line Strengthens Hasty Attack Evaluating the UCF defense through three games Rushing Attack may look different without Isaiah Bowser, but there’s talent With Dillon Gabriel’s injury, knights advance at quarterback What They Said: Gus Malzahn, Brandon Johnson and Sam Jackson A summary of action in the fourth quarter, knights and cardinals Knights lose dramatically to cardinals and players can get hurt

