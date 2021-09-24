Nationals vs. Reds – Game Recap – September 23, 2021

CINCINNATI — National League battalion leader Juan Soto homered in consecutive innings, and the Washington Nationals pushed the Cincinnati Reds further from the playoffs with a 3-2 win on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Looking for his second Dutch batting title in a row, Soto raised his average to .325 with a three-hit night and is four points ahead of Los Angeles’ Dodgers Trea Turner. Soto’s former Nationals teammate played a three-goal game in Colorado.

Soto led off the sixth against Luis Castillo with a drive from the opposite field to the left, which bounced off the top of the wall and bounced into the stands. He homered again to the opposite field in the seventh for his 29th homer and third in two nights.

I always enjoy matchups with hitters like Soto,” Castillo said through an interpreter. “It’s part of the game. I always enjoy it.

Soto, who turns 23 on October 25, has 11 multihome games, one behind Eddie Mathews for the most for a player’s 23rd birthday.

He doesn’t give away at bats,” said manager Dave Martinez. “He works, counts and stays on the ball. He comes ready to play. I definitely think he should qualify for MVP. The numbers he is making are unbelievable.

He shows his teammates that he comes every day to win baseball games. He wants to do that. It’s nice to watch him.

Patrick Corbin (9-15) gave up four hits in 6 2/3 shutout-innings with seven strikeouts and four walks, as Washington won in last place for the fourth time in five games.

I was working on a few things in my bullpen and if I was throwing every day, like throwing more over my leg and throwing quality shots,” Corbin said. “It was just a good move. Hopefully I can finish the season with another good season and take it off-season.

Mason Thompson finished seventh, former Red-Tanner Rainey threw eighth and Kyle Finnegan gave up two runs in the ninth before earning his 11th save in 14 chances.

Cincinnati left St. Louis 5 1/2 games for the second NL wild card with nine games to go. The Reds have lost four out of six on a season-long 10-game homestand.

Castillo (8-16) broke a tie with Corbin for the most losses in the majors, giving up two runs, six hits and three walks in six innings. He is 2-6 in his last nine starts, including four defeats in which the Reds scored one point in each game.

Cincinnati struckout 11, was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners. The Reds had the bases loaded with one out in the third, but Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto struckout, then had runners at the corners in the fourth before Castillo grounded out.

Corbin made pitches when he needed to,” said Reds’ David Bell. “His slider was his most important pitch, especially for our right-handed batters. Those guys, Castellanos and Votto, have been doing it all season. They won’t come through every time. It’s such a hard game. I’m sure they can’t wait to be in the same situation tomorrow.

Josh Bell’s RBI grounder in the first and Soto’s homeruns gave it a 3-0 lead.

Pinch-hitter Max Schrock had an RBI triple into the rightfield corner in the ninth and scored on Tucker Barnhart’s grounder.

BRYCE MATCHING

Sotos’ first walk was his 131st of the season, a franchise record for one season in Washington. He entered the game with Bryan Harper, who walked 130 times in 2018.

NET LOSS

Washington third baseman Carter Kieboom leaned into the protective net along the third baseline to catch Joey Vottos pop-up in the third inning, but third base umpire Angel Hernandez ruled that the ball grazed the net just before Kieboom caught it, resulting in no more play used to be.

OH BABY

Nationals: OF Yadiel Hernandez went on the paternity list. RHP Jhon Romero promoted from Triple-A Rochester.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: LHP Wade Miley was pushed back from his scheduled start on Friday after reporting tightness around his neck on his last start.

NEXT ONE

Nationals: RHP Paolo Espino (5-5) is Washington’s scheduled starter for Friday’s second game of the four game series.

Red: RHP Sonny Gray (7-8) is 0-3 with a 5.48 ERA in four starts against Washington, all with Cincinnati.

