Maryland and Nebraska battle for 0-0 draw





Box score COLLEGE PARK, MD Maryland (4-3-3, 0-1-1) and Nebraska (4-5-1, 0-1-1) traded opportunities for 110 minutes, but had to settle for a 0-0 draw. It was a two-style game, as Nebraska wanted to up the tempo, while Maryland wanted to slow down and be more methodical. It was the Terps who got the first two big chances as Kori Locksley leaked twice behind the defense but couldn’t get any of her shots on the net. The Cornhuskers came right back and down and a header from there is Maryland keeper Liz Burns but it hit the crossbar and fell to the side, leaving the game scoreless. The Cornhusker defeated the Terps 5-2 in the first half, but went into halftime scoreless. Maryland found life in the second half when a passby Locksley Mikaya Dayes jumped down the right side of the penalty area. Dayes crossed the ball back over center to a wide open Loren Sefcik but her shot sailed just above the net. The Terps started creating more chances as the second half progressed, but shots from Alyssa Poarch , Sefcikan and Locksley couldn’t break the tie. Back-to-back saves by Smith late in the second half kept Nebraska off the board as both teams pushed through into overtime. With both teams exhausted after a grueling 90-minute affair, the extra period turned into a war of attrition as neither team was able to get big chances. Nebraska’s only chance came midway through the second overtime, but Madeline Smith stood strong on her line and swallowed the ball, no chance of a rebound. The last chance of the match for the Terps was like a chip shot from Mikayla Dayes sent the Cornhuskers goalkeeper a jump in the air, but it couldn’t fall behind her for the game winner. Maryland settled for their third draw of the season and their first in conference play. Poarch Returns Alyssa Poarch made her return to the Maryland lineup as she missed the last four games due to injury.

made her return to the Maryland lineup as she missed the last four games due to injury. The graduate student was shot in 85 minutes of play. Goalkeeper carousel continues Smith was substituted for the third game in a row Liz Burns in goal at halftime for the Terps.

in goal at halftime for the Terps. Brucia put a clean sheet with one save on two shots during her 45 minutes of play.

Smith, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, made four saves on the night. Next one The Terps will stay home this weekend for the game against Northwestern at 2 p.m. at Ludwig Field. – Terps –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2021/9/23/womens-soccer-vs-nebraska-recap.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos