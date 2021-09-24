‘Batter’ Replaces ‘batsman’ in MCC’s New Cricket Laws

THE Marylebone Cricket Club has long been considered one of the last great strongholds of traditionalism in the sport, but not for much longer.

Just weeks before Clare Connor takes over as MCC’s first female president in its 234-year history, the club announced another historic move as it formally replaced the word batsman with the gender-neutral term batter in the Laws of Cricket.

The MCC justified the change as a means of making cricket more inclusive, building on the advances made in the women’s game in recent years. There are now no other gender-specific terms in the Cricket Laws, with terms such as ‘third man’, ‘night watchman’ and ’12th man’ which are not part of the rules of the game and therefore outside the purview of the club.

MCC believes that cricket is a game for everyone and this move recognizes the changing landscape of the game in the modern era, said Jamie Cox, the Assistant Secretary (Cricket and Operations) at the MCC.

The use of the term batter is a natural evolution in our shared cricket language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport. It is the right time to formally acknowledge this adjustment and we are pleased, as the Keepers of the Laws, to announce these changes.

The decision was made by the MCC Laws Subcommittee, which periodically reviews the rules of the game. During the last review of the case, in 2017, the subcommittee chose to keep the terms batsman and batsmen. We expect and encourage others to adopt the updated terminology following today’s announcement of the amendment to the laws, an MCC statement said.

There are 10 members of the MCC Laws Subcommittee, only one of whom, Deborah Burns, is a woman. The subcommittee consists of figures such as the umpires Simon Taufel and Sundaram Ravi and is chaired by Alan Fordham, a former England first-class cricketer. These changes have been approved by the MCC Committee, which includes Connor.

The use of the term attachment has already increased noticeably in recent years. The International Cricket Council – the sport’s global governing body – has encouraged commentators to use the gender-neutral term. Greater promotion of the women’s game was also a major reason for the launch of the new Hundred cricket league this year in England, where the term ‘batter’ was also encouraged by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The decision is likely to lead to accusations that MCC is adopting an increasingly ‘awakened’ agenda by its critics, although it is in line with a general move to promote greater gender equality.

In 1998, women were finally allowed to join the MCC, and thus take a seat in the famous Pavilion at Lords. Last year, MCC announced that Connor Kumar would succeed Sangakkara as president in October, while last month the Club confirmed that England women’s cricketer Rachael Heyhoe Flint will have a series of gates named after her at Lord’s – the first time a women’s cricketer has played this way on honored the ground.

The public and interest in women’s games have also increased noticeably in recent years. Last year, 86,000 people watched Australia beat India in the T20 World Cup final. In England, a sold-out crowd of 24,000 saw England’s victory over India in the 2017 World Cup final.

The women’s crowd for the Hundred was comfortably a record for England’s domestic competition, with over 17,000 watching Oval Invincibles beating Southern Brave in the final.

The reaction from the sport has been positive, with former England captain Michael Vaughan welcoming the decision and telling Telegraph Sport: “I have no problem at all with the game being better and more inclusive.”

Former Australia player and coach Darren Lehmann also expressed his approval by tweeting: “Well done MCC – nice. (De Telegraaf)]