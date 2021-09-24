Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Four Star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. commits to Fighting Irish at CBS Sports HQ

Notre Dame’s strong early start with the 2023 recruiting class got even better Wednesday morning when four-star racer Sedrick Irvin Jr. committed to the Fighting Irish live on CBS Sports HQ. Irvin chose Notre Dame over Michigan, Stanford and Oregon to give the Fighting Irish their fifth commitment of the 2023 cycle. According to 247Sports, all five commitments are either four- or five-star prospects.

Irvin is number 177 in the class and number 8 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite. His father played a running back at Michigan State in the late 1990s and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL Draft. But the younger Irvin will make his own way in South Bend, Indiana.

“It was an easy decision for me. I always knew Notre Dame was a school I really liked. When I got that offer in sophomore year, it really meant a lot to me,” Irvin said. “When I got to see the campus and meet the staff, it was just something I knew I could be a part of. The great tradition they have there as a football program and a school of excellence, it’s just amazing to have a part of.”

The 5-foot-10 back plays for a strong high school program at Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida and has shown promise as a receiving threat from the backfield. Here’s Irvin’s full rundown from 247Sports southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins:

The type of running back who can do a little bit of everything. Made a difference for the past three years at one of the best private schools in the Miami metro. A patient runner with excellent vision who tries not to do too much. Quick out of the chute and more than capable of taking a defender to the brink. Soft hands make him more than just an occasional check-down option as he can generate big wins when he gets the ball on the screen as well as the swing passes. Shouldn’t be considered a force at this stage in his development, but is already pushing 190lbs and showed on Friday he can pick up meters on contact. Posted above-average test numbers in the spring for his junior season. Lateral speed appears on tape with its fast cuts. Could probably improve top speed a bit, but not exactly slow. Has experience working from different formations, which is certainly valuable. Will probably take a few years to adjust to the college game, but has the skills to emerge as a contributor at the Power 5 level. Can play a role as a sort of third-down back early in his career given the ability to influence passing play.

Notre Dame already had a top-five class in the 2023 cycle before Irvin’s commitment, so recruiting the Fighting Irish at an elite level for the future.