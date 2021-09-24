Sports
Australian McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo reveals his surprising driving habit
Australian motorsport champion Daniel Ricciardo reveals his surprising handling as he races around the Formula 1 circuit at 300km/h
- McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo hopes to bolster Italian GP surprise win
- Ricciardo Said He Listened To Majid Jordan’s ‘A Place Like This’ In The Cockpit
- The Australian aims to win the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday
- Ricciardo is eighth in the drivers standings after first GP win in three years
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he won the Italian GP at Monza while moaning to himself in the cockpit of his McLaren – and he doesn’t judge he will be number one for the rest of this year’s F1 championship now that he has his taste for ‘rediscovered’. shoe fighters.
The Australian’s win at Monza, completely unexpected amid an unproductive and challenging first campaign with his British team, seems to have restored all of Ricciardo’s old exuberance as he refuses to rule out the prospect of more wins this season.
But he admitted it might be a bit too much to ask for consecutive wins in Sochi, as he gushed to a reporter on Thursday: ‘Ah, come on, mate, let’s just chill out a bit!
Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren and Mick Schumacher of Haas during a press conference ahead of the next F1 race in Sochi, Russia
‘We just keep doing our best. Aside from the win, I’ve been feeling better over the past few weekends, you know, I felt more comfortable and of course just excited to come and race.”
Reflecting on his stellar Italian track on Thursday in the paddock in Sochi, where he was so relaxed that he showed off his table tennis talents, the Perth ace recalled being re-acquainted with the ‘calm’ in his first GP win in three years feeling that ‘it all felt very familiar, it felt like home.’
Speaking to SkySports, he recalled: “I’ll tell you, there were times in the race when I just sang to myself, like I was just having fun.
“You could say I just felt it – and it was really nice to be back in that position after such a long time, and it felt normal and natural again.”
Listening to Majid Jordan’s “A Place Like This” tapping the wheel, Ricciardo felt like he was in complete control.
“That wasn’t a lack of concentration,” he said. “In a way it was kind of hyper-concentrated that I could enjoy a little free time on the straight.”
What has encouraged Ricciardo, who is still only eighth in the drivers’ standings, is that there is clearly a lot of improvement ahead as he comes to terms with handling the McLaren.
Ricciardo (pictured playing table tennis at the Sochi Autodrom circuit) said he listened to Majid Jordan’s “A Place Like This” during his win over Monza.
“I’ve definitely made strides and I’m riding better – or at least in Monza I rode better than at other times this year,” he said.
“But I know I’m not perfecting it yet, so that’s encouraging. In Monza I felt at ease. I felt pretty comfortable, but I know there’s more to come.”
When asked if there’d be any chance of winning before the season is over and enjoying his famous ‘shoey’ party, where he sips champagne from his sweaty boot, he mused, “Could be.
“Nobody probably expected that I would be able to win a race this year, especially after the first six months.
“So I look at it and say, ‘yes, could’ and I think I’ve proved that when we’re in that position I can do it, I can handle everything that comes with leading – and so can the team .’
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10023319/Australian-McLaren-Formula-One-driver-Daniel-Ricciardo-reveals-surprising-driving-habit.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]