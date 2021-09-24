Soccer opens Big 12 Conference game with 2-0 road win in Kansas State

Next game: in Oklahoma 26-9-2021 | 13:00 CT

MANHATTAN, Kan. Make it four straight wins and a successful start to Big 12 Conference play as Texas football (5-3-2, 1-0-0 Big 12) scored first-half goals from freshman forwards Trinity Byars and senior midfielder Julia Grosso to a 2-0 road win over Kansas State (5-5-0, 0-1-0 Big 12) on Thursday night at Buser Family Park.

Texan Team Notes

With tonight’s goal, Byars has registered five combined scores over Texas’ last four games.

“Run BMG” The trio of Byars, Missimo and Grosso have now combined to score 12 of Texas’ last 14 goals and 16 of Texas’ 20 overall goals this season (80%).

Grosso’s goal was her fourth of the season and the 19th of her illustrious Texas career.

Kansas State didn’t get its first shot until the 60th minute, finishing the game with just one shot on target.

Texas is now all-time 15-9-2 in Big 12 Conference openers and 7-2-1 led by 10th year head coach Angela Kelly .

. UT is now 6-0-0 all-time against Kansas State, including 3-0-0 at Buser Family Park in Manhattan, Kansas. Texas has never allowed a Wildcat goal, giving KSU a total of 17 scores. 0.

The details

It was Byars’s first real chance for both teams in the 14th minute when her 19-yard bowing shot from the left went just outside the top right corner.

With just two combined shots on the board for 27 minutes, it was Texas that finally struck at 27:04. From hard work in the back by second-year defender Morgan Pace and back-tracking senior forward Mackenzie McFarland, Grosso eventually started up the field from deep in the Longhorns defensive line. She made a long pass on the right wing to a runaway Byars. The Richardson, Texas native showed her impressive speed by dribbling around her marker and going 1-v-1 into the box. As the KSU keeper ran off her line, Byars fired a shot from 15 yards from the inside of the left post that bounced all the way over the mouth of the goal before squeezing into the right net to make it 1-0.

The Longhorns quickly doubled their lead to 2-0 in the 37th minute. McFarland started the game again by controlling a ball on the right and passing it to Grosso. The Canada international dribbled into the right edge of the box, defeating a KSU defender and going 1-v-1 on goal before firing a shot from six yards into the left side of the goal.

With 5:40 to go into the opening half, KSU’s Caylee Thornhill created the Wildcats’ most dangerous chance of the game yet. She ran up the left wing and crossed a ball over the top of the six-yard box. Lucky for Texas sophomore defender Lauren Lapomarda waited to get the ball out of danger for a possible shot.

Texas got another scoring opportunity with just 14 seconds left in the first stanza. Senior Defender Carlee Allen worked into space on the left wing, but her eventual nine-meter jumping volley went straight to Kansas State keeper Alaina Werremeyer.

Straight out of the break it was Kansas State who deserved a quick corner at 46:40. Out of play, KSU had two players jump high on the right side of the penalty area, but neither could get off a shot as a Wildcat foul ended the threat.

Texas Freshman Midfielder Lexi Missimo tried her luck from a free kick at 50:51, but the long try by the Southlak, Texas product from the right wing drifted high and wide to the right.

Kansas State finally managed to get the first shot of the entire game at 59:08, causing a few hearts to skip a beat in Manhattan. Adah Anderson took possession about 25 yards out and hammered a shot at goal that rattled off the crossbar before it was cleared.

Texas, on the other hand, had the ball in the back of the net again at 62:19 when Missimo delivered a perfect cross to McFarland, who volleyed home from five yards. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the official had raised his flag from the sidelines as a sign of offside.

Byars continued to threaten Texas at 66:47 and 72:13, but her shots from the top of the penalty area proved right for Werremeyer’s saves.

Freshmen Attackers Holly Ward and Tati Fung kept the Horns under pressure in the 80th minute when their shots were blocked by the KSU defence.

Kansas State forced Madden to make one more stop to keep the out at 84:34 when Roo Yarnell-Williams drove a 25-yard ball into the center that tipped the fifth-year senior goalkeeper over the bar.