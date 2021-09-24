Field hockey surpasses opponents 181 in first 4 games

Tufts returned to the league for the first time since 2019, starting his season against conference foe Williams at Ounjian Field on September 11.. The Jumbos came in fourth place in the competition in the nation, While the Williams Ephs ranked 10th in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s preseason poll. Now four games into the 2021 season, the Jumbos have a perfect record of 40, beating their opponents by an impressive 181.

The Tufts Jumbos Tuesday at home against the Wesleyan Cardinals for their second NESCAC game of the season. The cardinals were 22 overall and 02 in NESCAC play on the season that comes into play. The Jumbos were the favorite in this matchup and certainly played nice achieve a thrilling 70 win in front of an enthusiastic home crowd. Senior striker Claire Foleycontributed to five from seven of the Jumbos goals, four goals and one assist. Other notable achievements included senior striker Gillian Roeca, who had three assists; freshman forward Kylie Rosenquest, who scored her first collegiate goal; and all three of Tufts’ goalkeepers who held Wesleyan scoreless.

On Saturday, the Jumbos took another high-scoring win against the Endicott College Gulls, with a final score of 61. The Jumbos dominated with an incredible performance from super-senior co-captain Beth Krikorian, who had a hat-trick and scored three. of the six Jumbo goals. This was her second hat-trick of her career.

We passed really well and just played our game for the whole 60 minutes,” said Krikorian. “Everyone did a great job and it was a great team win.

After her performance Krikorian was named Tufts Athlete of the Week. The Gulls’ only goal so far is the only goal against the Jumbos this season, a remarkable feat given the team has now played four times this year.

Tufts faced local enemy MIT on the night of September 14, defeating the Engineers 40. The Jumbos started strong, scoring three goals in the first half while keeping MIT to zero shots. The three goals were scored by senior defender Melissa Manzello, senior midfielder Marin Waddington and senior midfielder Sophie Schoeni. Krikorian scored a goal for the Jumbos in the second half, finishing another solid victory for the Jumbos.

MIT was a great competition,” sophomore attacker/midfielder Lainie Pearson said. “They always give 100% and were super fun to play against. We’ve done the work in practice and I think it shows on the pitch. We won as a team and that’s what we have to do for the rest of the season.

In their first game of the season, both the Jumbos and Ephs fought hard from the start, resulting in a scoreless first half. With just over six Minutes to go into the third quarter, freshman forward Claire Gavin, in her collegiate debut, scored the only goal of the game.

I was very impressed with Williams’ level of play during the match, so getting the chance to play was already a very surreal moment for me,” said Gavin. “The goal came so quickly, but it felt great to see the girls Congratulations on the pitch, I’m so glad I was able to contribute to the game and that we had a positive result for our first home game.

Gavin’s goal no doubt took the Jumbos to a strong finish, allowing them to beat the Ephs 10. The win also came from important performances from junior goalkeeper Sam Gibby and senior goalkeeper and co-captain Andie Stallman who together keep the Ephs scoreless in 60 minutes of play.

With four games under their belt, the Jumbos are looking to build on their early success in their first away game against NESCAC opponent Colby College this Saturday.