Tonga Table Tennis builds dreams for people with disabilities





A table tennis ‘Dream Building Project’ was launched on September 22 in Kolonga, Tongatapu, including people with disabilities. The project will run for two and a half years in a collaboration between the Tonga Table Tennis Federation, International Table Tennis Federation-Foundation and partners, supported by the Australian government. It aims to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities in remote villages and outer islands of Tonga. Moatau Valevale, the son of Lord Nuku and guest of honor said that sport is a great mechanism for involving persons with disabilities in society. He encouraged Church ministers, youth leaders, teachers, parents and carers of people with disabilities to come together to break down the barriers that keep people with disabilities at home and away from the rest of the community. Director for Health, praised Dr. Siale Akauola Tonga Table Tennis for the use of the Inclusive Social Approach through sport as there is a need to address the important issue of inclusiveness at the national level. He quoted former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon at the 2013 High Level Meeting on Disability: Disability is part of human development. Everyone will be temporarily or permanently disabled at some point in life, yet too many people with disabilities live in poverty, many suffer from social exclusion, too many lack access to education, work, health care and social and legal support systems. Fifita Lolohea from Niutoua, who attended a Disability Awareness workshop, said she was overwhelmed that there was a sport she could finally participate in and feel comfortable with. I’m looking forward to learning to play table tennis,” she said. Kolonga alone has more than 40 disability cases, the highest in the Lapaha district. In the coming weeks, the Dream Building project will engage with church youth leaders, school teachers and parents and carers of people with disabilities in Kolonga with the inclusive educational ‘Bounce it Back table tennis program’. Representatives of the Governments of New Zealand, Japan, Tonga Health, TASANOC and several ministries attended the event.

