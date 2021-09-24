Diamondbacks players react to news of Torey Lovullos contract extension

Diamondbacks players seemed to react positively to the news that manager Torey Lovullo will be back for at least another season, an unsurprising development for a manager always loved by those in uniform.

I’m very happy for him, said Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas. He’s a great guy to lead this team, especially to get where we wanted to go. He’s been through it with us. There is no better man to bring back next year for the turnaround.

Lovullos’ contract was extended until next year with a club option for 2023. He said players started trickling into his office shortly after General Manager Mike Hazen told reporters about the extension late on Thursday morning.

That means more to me than anything else, Lovullo said. Some of the reactions that the players had in my office, in the dugout during the game, that’s what I’m saving for.

Rojas and left-handed Madison Bumgarner, who were both made available to the media after Thursday’s game, were positive that the situation in Lovullos had been resolved rather than creating uncertainty en route to the off-season.

I don’t think it’s a big problem, but I think it does help a bit, Bumgarner said. You never know what’s going to happen, no matter whose fault it is. Years like this you see the consequences a lot of time. Whether they deserve it or not is part of the act. I’m glad he’ll be back.

Said Rojas: I know, I personally, I don’t really research that stuff, I try to put it out of my mind, but this was actually a decision I was hoping they would bring back Torey. I have felt comfortable with Torey. I know what he thinks. I think he masters the game extremely well.

Caleb’s hearing

Left-handed Caleb Smith, who returned from a 10-game suspension on Wednesday for having a sticky substance on his glove, said he was quite shocked that his suspension was being upheld after presenting his case at a hearing earlier this month.

Smith said his game showed video of the entire inning that Smith pitched before his glove was confiscated.

Everyone in the hearing saw the video, Smith said. They acknowledged that I wasn’t manipulating the ball or trying to manipulate the ball or anything like that. I never went to my glove, where they said the substance was. I never went to my glove. My glove never took off except to blow my nose. I was pretty upset, but what can you do?

I don’t really understand how they said I was cheating on that, because there really was no evidence other than the buildup of sweat, resin, dirt, natural bodily oils that your body produces in your glove.

The new baseball rules call for a suspension if umpires find a foreign substance on the glove at any time, whether or not a pitcher goes to it. Smith believes something needs to change in the way the rules are enforced.

I think in my opinion they are really not looking to clean up the game or at least not doing it the right way, Smith said. I mean they punish a guy(s) say he cheats when he really isn’t cheating.

Smith is only the second player in the majors to be suspended since the rules went into effect in June, after Hector Santiago of the Seattle Mariners.

Short hop

Shortstop Nick Ahmed (shoulder) did not play for the sixth game in a row.

