‘Harmanpreet Kaur is not allowed to play in competitions’ | Cricket News





Vice captain also misses 2nd ODI against Australia due to injury

Under the pump after being thrashed by nine wickets in the opening ODI by the marauding Aussies, the beleaguered Indian women’s team will continue to deal with the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur as they take on the hosts in Friday’s second ODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Friday.

India’s vice captain and star bat has still not recovered from a thumb injury she sustained before the warm-up match a few days ago. “She is not fit and will not be available for the next match,” Indian batting coach Shiv Sunder Das told a virtual press on Thursday.

It has been an unforgettable year for the Indian T20I captain, who has watched her struggle with fitness issues all along. A groin injury forced her to miss the T20I series against South Africa in March. Even when she recovered from it, the 32-year-old tested positive for Covid-19. Before the tour Down Under she had to cancel her stint in ‘The Hundred’ in England after just three innings due to a quadriceps injury.

“What’s wrong with Harmanpreet? She’s had a lot of injuries in the past year. If she’s so prone to injuries, why is she playing in The Hundred and WBBL? You have to give your body enough rest so that you can play for India.” By playing in all these tournaments in between, she achieves nothing. She should be persuaded by the BCCI not to play in these leagues for an India series, even if it means financially compensating her for doing so. She is an extremely fit athlete, but she has been injured repeatedly, which harms the cause of Indian women’s cricket,” Shanta Rangaswamy, former Indian women’s captain and BCCI Apex Council member, told TOI.

Indeed, the 67-year-old, who played 16 Tests and 19 ODIs for India, has raised a pertinent point regarding the ‘workload management’ of India’s elite women’s cricketers. “The BCCI must ensure that our players are in top shape when they play for India, even if that means they are not allowed to play in the foreign T20 competitions. Harmanpreet misses many international matches due to injuries,” emphasized Rangaswamy. .

She felt India needed Harmanpreet’s firepower to beat a top team like Australia. “We should save the energy of such players for India. She is the only player who, when she fires, can give you big scores,” Rangaswamy said.

