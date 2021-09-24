2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 4 Game Preview: Western Michigan Broncos vs San Jose Spartans

Western Michigan took their signature win last Saturday, walking into Heinz Field and walking out with a thrilling 44-41 win over Pitt. Sadly (or perhaps fortunately), the Broncos don’t have time to rest on their laurels as a talented and experienced San Jose State team travels to Kalamazoo for an intriguing MAC vs Mountain West non-conference matchup.

Earlier this week, we were reminded of the weird times living in when it was announced that Broncos head coach Tim Lester has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be on the sidelines on Saturday. It is not yet known who will take on the head coaching of Lesters.

Regardless of the coaching situation, this is a great non-conference game between two very good groups of five teams. How will the Broncos react after taking a season-defining win on Saturday? With the conference game approaching, could this possibly be a preview for West Michigan? If the Broncos don’t get focused in this game, San Jose State has the knack to take advantage and escape Kalamazoo with a win.

Getting to know the Spartans

Traditionally, San Jose State is not a football power. After a period of success in the 1970s and 1980s, the Spartans program declined dramatically, having only had four winning seasons since 1993. In 2017, San Jose State hired Brent Brennan as their new head coach, and Brennan has slowly built this program into a contender. After going 3-22 in his first two years, a 5-7 season in 2019 showed progress.

Last year, the coaching staff’s hard work and patience was rewarded with a 7-1 record and their first conference championship since 1991, when they were members of the now-defunct Big West. Even after a 34-13 fall from Ball State in the Arizona Bowl, the Spartans finished the year in the 24e in the latest AP poll.

That team returned 19 starters and expectations remain high in the Bay Area. QB Nick Starkel appears to have found his level in San Jose after previous stops at Texas A&M and Arkansas, and last year was second team all MWC after completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,174 yards, 17 TDs and seven interceptions. . Starkel has been a bit uneven on three games this year; he is 13th in the country in passing yards, with 937, but he also completes only 51.2 percent of his passes and has a very pedestrian ratio of six to four TD to INT. Some of this can be attributed to a tough game against USC in Week 2, where Starkel was 24-of-46 and threw two interceptions. That’s a performance that can be excused, but last weeks 23-of-50 stat line against Hawaii doesn’t inspire much confidence.

This is a team that relies heavily on the pass to get their attack going. Currently, the Spartans rank 16th in the nation in passing yards, scoring 317.7 yards per game. The run game was a struggle, averaging just 85.7 yards per game (about 3.8 yards per carry). That clocks in at 120th in the FBS. Despite this struggle, RB Tyler Nevens leads the way in the run game, with 27 carries for 149 yards (5.5 yards per rush) and two touchdowns. Nevens was not available for the game in Hawaii last week and his status for week four remains questionable. If he can’t go, Kairee Robinson will step into the novice running back role.

The line of attack here is solid and one of the best in the Mountain West. Starkel has only been fired twice in his 123 drop-backs, and this group only gave up eight sacks in eight games last year. Left tackle Jeff Snyder was first team all-MWC last season, and the other four starters from last year return with him.

Looking at the skill positions, the Spartans had two significant losses on the outside. Leading receivers Bailey Gaither (41 catches, 725 yards, 4 TDs) and Tre Walker (45 catches, 627 yards, 4 TDs) both graduated, leaving a shortage of proven pass catchers. TE Derrick Deese Jr., who was the Spartans’ third leading receiver last year, has moved into the lead role. In three games, he has six receptions for 135 yards and one score. Rather than focusing on one specific target, Starkel seems to be spreading the ball more this year, as seven Spartans receivers have between four and eight catches a year. While none of the current roster has the escape speed of Gaither or Walker, this group has talent and will challenge the secondary Broncos.

In terms of defense, this is a solid unit giving up just 19.9 points per game in 2020. The win is 10 starters from that group, including DE Cade Hall last year’s Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Hall is joined in defense by DE Viliami Fehoko, who was himself an all-MWC first-team roster last year. This is one of the best lines of defense the Broncos will face all season.

At linebacker, Kyle Harmon was another first team to be fully MWC last season and is a tackle machine that is much in the spirit of Akron LB Bubba Arslanian. Harmon led the team with 78 tackles last year and leads the unit again in 2021 with 24 tackles through the first three games. Jay Lenard and Tre Jenkins for a formidable rear safety tandem, although I think Western Michigan’s skill players could have success here.

This defense is currently in the middle of the pack in most major statistical categories. In total defense, the Spartans are currently at 60e in the country, giving up 345 yards per game. Pass defense currently clocks in at 68e in the country, giving up 212.3 yards per game, while the run defense comes in at 66e (132.7 yards per game).

In their toughest test of the season, this defense gave up 416 yards of total offense to USC. Trojan QB Kedon Slovis went 24 of 36 in that game for 256 yards and two scores. The Trojans also had 160 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per carry.

The numbers for this defense look good, although they are somewhat supported by games against Southern Utah and Hawaii. USC certainly has more talent than Western Michigan, but their game plan in their 30-7 win over the Spartans could be a blueprint for the Broncos’ success on Saturday.

How do the Broncos match?

Offensively, Western Michigan will be able to move the ball in this game. The Broncos have already faced two superior defenses in Michigan and Pitt this year, and Saturday’s performance against Pitt is sure to instill confidence in Kaleb Eleby and the company. Skyy Moore and Corey Crooms have solidified the game and I expect Eleby to have another big day.

My concern in this one comes along the offensive line. This is a deep, experienced unit, but the Spartan defense line could be one of the best in the entire group of five. Because of Hall and Fehoko, San Jose State can often put pressure on without blitzing, so the Broncos line should be able to handle that and keep Eleby upright. The run game has been a struggle for the Broncos thus far, although Sean Tyler and LaDarius Jefferson both seemed to be making their way last Saturday. If WMU can set up the run game and keep Eleby clean in the bag, it will go a long way towards their success in this one.

As far as defense goes, the Broncos secondary battles are well documented. This is my main concern in this match as Nick Starkel is a proven QB veteran and the Spartans like to throw the ball around the yard. Starkel is probably watching the movie of what Kenny Pickett did to these secondary Broncos last week and salivating. Western Michigan needs to avoid the big game in this one, although we all know this is something this unit struggles with. To be fair, I don’t see the Western having much success slowing the Spartans, and the 63.5 total seems to indicate Vegas agrees.

Forecast

As you may have guessed from that last paragraph, I expect this to be a high-scoring affair. The Broncos attack seems to be clicking on all cylinders at the moment, but I don’t see a scenario where the Western defense can have long-lasting success. I think both quarterbacks are going to have a big day here.

Another concern I have from a West Michigan perspective is a potential low point: The Broncos are riding high after last week’s turmoil over Pitt, and they’re kicking off conference games next week with a big trip to Buffalo. Could this game be a potential disappointment? Losing your head coach due to COVID days before the game certainly doesn’t help either.

That said, I think the Broncos are pulling this one out in a high-scoring affair. If you like offensive fireworks then this game should be date TV for you. This is a great non-conference group of five match up, and should be a really fun game.

Prediction: Western Michigan 41, San Jose State 38