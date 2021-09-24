Fairmont girls tennis takes the title of Big South’s East Division | News, Sports, Jobs

FAIRMONT – Great South Conference East Division girls tennis champions.

Fairmont’s No. 1 double tandem of Lauren Davis and Ellie Hernes rallied for a three-set win to take the meet-winning point and take the Class A No. 6-ranked Cardinals a spot in the league’s divisional team championship.

Davis and Hernes produced Fairmont’s fourth stand before teammates Anika Haugen and Johanna Petschke also rallied in the third double for a three-set triumph to take a crucial 5-2 win over the St. Peter Saints in Fairmont on Thursday.

“As far as I know, I believe we won the East Division today,” Fairmont head coach Laura Olsen said in reference to the Big South’s often complex playoff pairings.

After losing a narrow 4-3 decision to River Valley two days earlier, Fairmont flexed his muscles on the court by beating St. Peter, who went into the doubles game on Thursday with an impressive 14-1 overall record.

Maggy Totzke, Claire Nemmers and Abi Peyman delivered consecutive straight-set sweeps in singles to build a quick 3-0 lead for the Cardinals on the team book against the hard hitting Saints.

However, St. Peter rebounded behind Annika Southworth’s second singles win and a three-set triumph of the second doubles team of Rhyan Holmgren and Madison Kamm to tighten the scoreboards at 3-2, with the first and third doubles still on. the cardinal courts.

“We persevered and showed our determination today,” Olsen said: “The girls dug deep into their reserves to rally on both the first and third doubles after splitting the first two sets.

“Our motto is to leave everything you have on the track, and today there were no exceptions.”

Leading 3-2 from a team perspective, Davis and Hernes held a one-game lead against Josephine Wiebusch and Macy Weller in first place in doubles during action in the third set.

Hernes and Davis managed to earn a hard-fought service break en route to a 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 win over Wiebusch and Weller to take the Cardinals’ winning fourth point.

Petschke and Haugen later struggled back to a 7-6 (9-7) win in the opening set before finally taking the third set via extended play.

St. Peter’s Sophia Doherty and Molly Voeltz regrouped for a 6-3 win in the second set over Haugen and Petschke before the Fairmont duo reversed the trend by reversing a 7-5 decision in the third set.

“Up and down our lineup, everyone played good tennis today,” said Olsen. “Our second doubles team, made up of Libby Totzke and Hope Klanderud, did a great job trading shots with (Holmgren and Kamm) until the very end.

Libby Totzke and Klanderud claimed a 6-3 decision in the first set before Holmgren and Kamm hit the score in the second set. Totzke and Klanderud held a brief 3-2 lead in the deciding third set before Holmgren and Kamm took in four of the next five games to take home a 6-4 win and secure team Point 2.

Maggy Totzke didn’t take much time to get to a 6-1, 6-0 third singles win over Raina Roemhildt to create a 1-0 lead before Nemmers’ cracking forehand winners and precision crockery set the wraps on a 6-1 , 6 put -3 first singles victory over Amelia Hildebrandt.

Peyman then pushed hometown Cardinals within one team point of a major win by serving a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Kali Erickson in the No. 4 position.

Southworth collected the Saints’ first team point by beating Briana Joseph in a second singles showdown shot to the last, 6-2, 6-3.

Fairmont (15-2) will play host to Albert Lea in a non-league dual-meet back at the Cardinal Courts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Blue Earth Area 6, New Ulm 1 – The Bucs climbed to straight-set wins by sweeping the doubles round to take a five-point margin over the Eagles during Big South action Thursday at Hal Schroeder Courts in Blue Earth.

Grace Hanson and Allie Lopez took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Lillian Merkel and Melanie Merkel in BEA’s first doubles match, while Ella Survis and Lauren Survis nearly doubled Marissa Tolesco and Nevaeh Ubl as the Bucs’ second doubles-sister combination overran to back-to-back 6-1 set wins.

Carol Schrader and Karissa Lopez capped BEA’s double sweep by taking a 6-4, 6-2 win over Katie Wilker and Calyn Glaser in #3.

Addison Armstrong and Olivia Dutton each played the minimum dozen games to generate back-to-back 6-0 set wins over Lydia King in second singles and Laura Braun in fourth singles, respectively.

Kylie Rosenau completed the Bucs’ winning ways in singles by taking 6-2 set wins back to back over Emily Guggisberg in third in the bracket.

Makiah Otto produced the Eagles’ lone run by beating Marissa Benz 6-2, 6-1 on the first basehit.

Blue Earth Area will play host to Worthington next Thursday at 4:30 PM.