Sports
Fairmont girls tennis takes the title of Big South’s East Division | News, Sports, Jobs
FAIRMONT – Great South Conference East Division girls tennis champions.
Fairmont’s No. 1 double tandem of Lauren Davis and Ellie Hernes rallied for a three-set win to take the meet-winning point and take the Class A No. 6-ranked Cardinals a spot in the league’s divisional team championship.
Davis and Hernes produced Fairmont’s fourth stand before teammates Anika Haugen and Johanna Petschke also rallied in the third double for a three-set triumph to take a crucial 5-2 win over the St. Peter Saints in Fairmont on Thursday.
“As far as I know, I believe we won the East Division today,” Fairmont head coach Laura Olsen said in reference to the Big South’s often complex playoff pairings.
After losing a narrow 4-3 decision to River Valley two days earlier, Fairmont flexed his muscles on the court by beating St. Peter, who went into the doubles game on Thursday with an impressive 14-1 overall record.
Maggy Totzke, Claire Nemmers and Abi Peyman delivered consecutive straight-set sweeps in singles to build a quick 3-0 lead for the Cardinals on the team book against the hard hitting Saints.
However, St. Peter rebounded behind Annika Southworth’s second singles win and a three-set triumph of the second doubles team of Rhyan Holmgren and Madison Kamm to tighten the scoreboards at 3-2, with the first and third doubles still on. the cardinal courts.
“We persevered and showed our determination today,” Olsen said: “The girls dug deep into their reserves to rally on both the first and third doubles after splitting the first two sets.
“Our motto is to leave everything you have on the track, and today there were no exceptions.”
Leading 3-2 from a team perspective, Davis and Hernes held a one-game lead against Josephine Wiebusch and Macy Weller in first place in doubles during action in the third set.
Hernes and Davis managed to earn a hard-fought service break en route to a 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 win over Wiebusch and Weller to take the Cardinals’ winning fourth point.
Petschke and Haugen later struggled back to a 7-6 (9-7) win in the opening set before finally taking the third set via extended play.
St. Peter’s Sophia Doherty and Molly Voeltz regrouped for a 6-3 win in the second set over Haugen and Petschke before the Fairmont duo reversed the trend by reversing a 7-5 decision in the third set.
“Up and down our lineup, everyone played good tennis today,” said Olsen. “Our second doubles team, made up of Libby Totzke and Hope Klanderud, did a great job trading shots with (Holmgren and Kamm) until the very end.
Libby Totzke and Klanderud claimed a 6-3 decision in the first set before Holmgren and Kamm hit the score in the second set. Totzke and Klanderud held a brief 3-2 lead in the deciding third set before Holmgren and Kamm took in four of the next five games to take home a 6-4 win and secure team Point 2.
Maggy Totzke didn’t take much time to get to a 6-1, 6-0 third singles win over Raina Roemhildt to create a 1-0 lead before Nemmers’ cracking forehand winners and precision crockery set the wraps on a 6-1 , 6 put -3 first singles victory over Amelia Hildebrandt.
Peyman then pushed hometown Cardinals within one team point of a major win by serving a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Kali Erickson in the No. 4 position.
Southworth collected the Saints’ first team point by beating Briana Joseph in a second singles showdown shot to the last, 6-2, 6-3.
Fairmont (15-2) will play host to Albert Lea in a non-league dual-meet back at the Cardinal Courts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Blue Earth Area 6, New Ulm 1 – The Bucs climbed to straight-set wins by sweeping the doubles round to take a five-point margin over the Eagles during Big South action Thursday at Hal Schroeder Courts in Blue Earth.
Grace Hanson and Allie Lopez took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Lillian Merkel and Melanie Merkel in BEA’s first doubles match, while Ella Survis and Lauren Survis nearly doubled Marissa Tolesco and Nevaeh Ubl as the Bucs’ second doubles-sister combination overran to back-to-back 6-1 set wins.
Carol Schrader and Karissa Lopez capped BEA’s double sweep by taking a 6-4, 6-2 win over Katie Wilker and Calyn Glaser in #3.
Addison Armstrong and Olivia Dutton each played the minimum dozen games to generate back-to-back 6-0 set wins over Lydia King in second singles and Laura Braun in fourth singles, respectively.
Kylie Rosenau completed the Bucs’ winning ways in singles by taking 6-2 set wins back to back over Emily Guggisberg in third in the bracket.
Makiah Otto produced the Eagles’ lone run by beating Marissa Benz 6-2, 6-1 on the first basehit.
Blue Earth Area will play host to Worthington next Thursday at 4:30 PM.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fairmontsentinel.com/sports/local-sports/2021/09/24/fairmont-girls-tennis-clinches-big-souths-east-division-crown/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]