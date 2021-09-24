The Palmer Ridge hockey team is a unique couple





News The Palmer Ridge hockey team just crushed it. Eleven games into the season, they’ve only lost once. They rank sixth in the state. You can keep them at bay for a while, but once they score they just start pouring it on. One of my old teammates, she graduated, but she always called us secretariats because we started off slow, and then off the game we’d kill it and start kicking loot, says Julianna Strickling. The key to success? They are really chill. They definitely work hard, but they are really chill. “That’s why I love this. I like to play hockey every year. This group, it’s so much fun. We can take it all the way. We’re a great team and we can compete, but at the end of the day, it’s just a very nice team environment, says Laine Satterlee. They have this new chant that they do in games. Haza! It describes the team perfectly: “I was working at the renaissance festival, and I brought it up once, and everyone started laughing, so we did that during the game,” says Strickling. Hannah Hermann adds: “They probably thought that it’s kind of weird, but it is what it is. It sure could be intimidating, but I think we’re all such bubbly people that it just comes across as just funny and weird, but that’s OK. I think it’s good. Sometimes you don’t want to be the main team. Do you want to be nice people.” Colorado Springs / High School Sports / Local / Local News / Must See Videos / Sports / Sports Video / Video

